Senior Business Analyst at Ludonga Consulting Partners

- Conducting stakeholder analysis, plan business analysis activities, communication, and requirements management approach
- Development of business case, defining the business need, determining the gap in capabilities and defining the solution scope and approach.
- Degree in BSc Computer Science or BCom Informatics/Management/General.
- Business Analysis certification from an IIBA endorsed training provider.
- 5-8 years post qualification experience in a similar position, preferably in insurance or banking.
- Experience in application development projects is essential.
- Experience in system integration projects is essential.
- Experience in Business Process Management is required.
- Experience in Prince2, Agile and PMBOK is beneficial.
- Operating at the level of a professionally qualified, experienced specialist and middle management
- Understanding of business analytics methodology and processes.
- Understanding of process management methodologies.
Desired Skills:
- Prince2
- Agile
- PMBOK
- Business analysis
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
A prominent state-owned insurance firm that covers risk within short term insurance space.