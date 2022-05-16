Senior Business Analyst at Ludonga Consulting Partners

May 16, 2022

  • Conducting stakeholder analysis, plan business analysis activities, communication, and requirements management approach
  • Development of business case, defining the business need, determining the gap in capabilities and defining the solution scope and approach.
  • Degree in BSc Computer Science or BCom Informatics/Management/General.
  • Business Analysis certification from an IIBA endorsed training provider.
  • 5-8 years post qualification experience in a similar position, preferably in insurance or banking.
  • Experience in application development projects is essential.
  • Experience in system integration projects is essential.
  • Experience in Business Process Management is required.
  • Experience in Prince2, Agile and PMBOK is beneficial.
  • Operating at the level of a professionally qualified, experienced specialist and middle management
  • Understanding of business analytics methodology and processes.
  • Understanding of process management methodologies.

Desired Skills:

  • Prince2
  • Agile
  • PMBOK
  • Business analysis

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

A prominent state-owned insurance firm that covers risk within short term insurance space.

Learn more/Apply for this position