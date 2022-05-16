Senior CSD Business Analyst at Reverside

Senior CSD Business Analyst Role

We are looking for a Senior CSD Business Analyst Professional with 8+ years of experience as a Business Analyst.

About The Employer:

Candidates must have:

  • B degree or equivalent (e.g., BCom Informatics, BSc Informatics, BTech)
  • Diploma in Business Analysis
  • Minimum 8 years experience as a Business Analyst
  • Solid exposure to Agile methodology

Competencies:

  • Knowledge of the systems development life cycle (SDLC) (essential)
  • Skilled in business process models analysis, design, and documentation (essential)
  • Ability to use basic software applications (e.g., Microsoft (MS) Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint, Internet, and e-mail) (essential)
  • Skilled in using modeling tools (required)
  • Analytical thinking ability
  • Communication skills (Verbal and written)
  • Facilitation skills
  • Quality orientation
  • Negotiation skills
  • Interpersonal relationship building and maintaining skills
  • Facilitation of workshops skills
  • Ability to build customer loyalty
  • Strong team player
  • Motivated self-starter
  • Enterprising

Key deliverables:

  • Business analysis work plan
  • Business requirements specification document
  • Functional requirements specification document
  • Information Matrix
  • User stories
  • Change request document (where applicable)
  • Participate in quality assurance
  • Participate in user acceptance testing
  • Participate in regression testing
  • Business Analysis measure and feedback report
  • Review Training documentation;

