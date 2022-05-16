Senior CSD Business Analyst at Reverside

Senior CSD Business Analyst Role

We are looking for a Senior CSD Business Analyst Professional with 8+ years of experience as a Business Analyst.

About The Employer:

Candidates must have:

B degree or equivalent (e.g., BCom Informatics, BSc Informatics, BTech)

Diploma in Business Analysis

Minimum 8 years experience as a Business Analyst

Solid exposure to Agile methodology

Competencies:

Knowledge of the systems development life cycle (SDLC) (essential)

Skilled in business process models analysis, design, and documentation (essential)

Ability to use basic software applications (e.g., Microsoft (MS) Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint, Internet, and e-mail) (essential)

Skilled in using modeling tools (required)

Analytical thinking ability

Communication skills (Verbal and written)

Facilitation skills

Quality orientation

Negotiation skills

Interpersonal relationship building and maintaining skills

Facilitation of workshops skills

Ability to build customer loyalty

Strong team player

Motivated self-starter

Enterprising

Key deliverables:

Business analysis work plan

Business requirements specification document

Functional requirements specification document

Information Matrix

User stories

Change request document (where applicable)

Participate in quality assurance

Participate in user acceptance testing

Participate in regression testing

Business Analysis measure and feedback report

Review Training documentation;

