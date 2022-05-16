Senior CSD Business Analyst at Reverside

Senior CSD Business Analyst Role
We are looking for a Senior CSD Business Analyst Professional with 8+ years of experience as a Business Analyst.
About The Employer:
Candidates must have:
- B degree or equivalent (e.g., BCom Informatics, BSc Informatics, BTech)
- Diploma in Business Analysis
- Minimum 8 years experience as a Business Analyst
- Solid exposure to Agile methodology
Competencies:
- Knowledge of the systems development life cycle (SDLC) (essential)
- Skilled in business process models analysis, design, and documentation (essential)
- Ability to use basic software applications (e.g., Microsoft (MS) Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint, Internet, and e-mail) (essential)
- Skilled in using modeling tools (required)
- Analytical thinking ability
- Communication skills (Verbal and written)
- Facilitation skills
- Quality orientation
- Negotiation skills
- Interpersonal relationship building and maintaining skills
- Facilitation of workshops skills
- Ability to build customer loyalty
- Strong team player
- Motivated self-starter
- Enterprising
Key deliverables:
- Business analysis work plan
- Business requirements specification document
- Functional requirements specification document
- Information Matrix
- User stories
- Change request document (where applicable)
- Participate in quality assurance
- Participate in user acceptance testing
- Participate in regression testing
- Business Analysis measure and feedback report
- Review Training documentation;