Senior Data Analyst – Contract

Role Purpose:

As a Senior Data Analyst, you’ll be responsible for identifying and reporting on legacy data problems within the company. You will use your experience to identify and analyze data discrepancies that may affect business operations.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or Information Systems

Minimum of 5 years of experience in a data processing and/or statistical environment.

Matric

Mining Experience/Industry Experience essential

Requirements

Interfaces with data administrators, data custodians, reporting managers, and other analysts to document and acquire information

Ensures consistency in data quality, data utility, and data quality controls across the organization.

Reviews reports and data products for accuracy and validity.

Has knowledge of the standard field name and their attributes, specifically the attributes required to assist the business unit in doing their job.

Must be able to analyze all data fields in the current legacy systems, identify the custodian of the data, and agree and document the standard field name and a standard format of the contents of the data field

Work closely with the BA to determine the origin of a data field and all the processes that use this field

Desired Skills:

Data Quality

quality control

Mining Experience

Learn more/Apply for this position