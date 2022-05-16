Senior Linux Engineer

Key Outputs
- Provide advanced operating system support for Linux servers
- Design, install and support VMware
- Manage support calls for the supported environment
- Maintain related documentation
- Ensure optimal efficiency of VMware systems
- Establish and ensure high availability of systems
- Deploy Hardware
- Provide hardware support for servers
Key Competencies and Qualifications
- Linux scripting essential
- Linux certification essential
- VCP certification will be an advantage
- VCAP certification will be an advantage
- VMware vRealize Operations certification will be an advantage
- HP hardware knowledge
- Server hardware experience
- Understanding of networking and SAN in a server environment
- Willing to work overtime when required
- Good problem solving and communication skills, analytical skills, attention to detail, report writing skills, ability to perform under pressure.
- 5 years’ experience
- Cloud certification (GCP / AWS) will be an advantage
- Windows certification will be an advantage
Desired Skills:
- Linux scripting
- VCP
- VCAP