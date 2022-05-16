Senior Linux Engineer

May 16, 2022

Key Outputs

  • Provide advanced operating system support for Linux servers

  • Design, install and support VMware

  • Manage support calls for the supported environment

  • Maintain related documentation

  • Ensure optimal efficiency of VMware systems

  • Establish and ensure high availability of systems

  • Deploy Hardware

  • Provide hardware support for servers

Key Competencies and Qualifications

  • Linux scripting essential

  • Linux certification essential

  • VCP certification will be an advantage

  • VCAP certification will be an advantage

  • VMware vRealize Operations certification will be an advantage

  • HP hardware knowledge

  • Server hardware experience

  • Understanding of networking and SAN in a server environment

  • Willing to work overtime when required

  • Good problem solving and communication skills, analytical skills, attention to detail, report writing skills, ability to perform under pressure.

  • 5 years’ experience

  • Cloud certification (GCP / AWS) will be an advantage

  • Windows certification will be an advantage

Desired Skills:

  • Linux scripting
  • VCP
  • VCAP

