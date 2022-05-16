Senior Network Engineer

Role Purpose:
- Ability to work under supervision of more experienced Security engineers but must be able to use some discretion.
- Ability to coordinate and prioritize workloads assigned to the engineer
- Very good problem-solving skills across all endpoints and network resource in terms of patching, vulnerabilities and threats.
- Very good understanding of security issues associated with operating systems, networking and virtualization software, 0365 applications and identity access management.
- Very good IT technical knowledge of wired network wired network and cloud computing.
- very good knowledge of cybersecurity across all the security service areas listed in section 6.
- Good understanding of hacking and how to identify and detect and perform remediation.
- High level of adaptability as priorities and threat landscape changes.
- have a good understanding and be able to articulate security concepts verbally and in written format.
- Ability to provide assistance and technical guidance to lower-level resource and.
- Very good ability to examine technical issues relating to security incidents.
- Ability to collaborate and work as a part of a team.
- Ability to be self-managed, ethical, and honest
- Ability to be respectful and seek building relationships
- Good presentation skills.
- Good reporting Skills
- Excellent communication skills
Skills and Certifications
- Cisco CCNP Certification (either CCNP Routing and Switching, CCNP Collaboration or CCNP Security) (must at least have one of these certifications, which must be valid i.e not expired)
- 3-year experience in policy configurations, integrations, deployments, management and troubleshooting of:
- Cisco Firepower Next-Generation intrusion Prevention Systems and
- ASA
- 3 years’ experience and expertise in the Cisco Web and Video Conferencing and
- 3 years’ experience in the implementation, configuration, support, and management of the Cisco Identity Services Engine Including architecture