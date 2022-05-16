Senior Network Engineer

May 16, 2022

Role Purpose:

  • Ability to work under supervision of more experienced Security engineers but must be able to use some discretion.

  • Ability to coordinate and prioritize workloads assigned to the engineer

  • Very good problem-solving skills across all endpoints and network resource in terms of patching, vulnerabilities and threats.

  • Very good understanding of security issues associated with operating systems, networking and virtualization software, 0365 applications and identity access management.

  • Very good IT technical knowledge of wired network wired network and cloud computing.

  • very good knowledge of cybersecurity across all the security service areas listed in section 6.

  • Good understanding of hacking and how to identify and detect and perform remediation.

  • High level of adaptability as priorities and threat landscape changes.

  • have a good understanding and be able to articulate security concepts verbally and in written format.

  • Ability to provide assistance and technical guidance to lower-level resource and.

  • Very good ability to examine technical issues relating to security incidents.

  • Ability to collaborate and work as a part of a team.

  • Ability to be self-managed, ethical, and honest

  • Ability to be respectful and seek building relationships

  • Good presentation skills.

  • Good reporting Skills

  • Excellent communication skills

Skills and Certifications

  • Cisco CCNP Certification (either CCNP Routing and Switching, CCNP Collaboration or CCNP Security) (must at least have one of these certifications, which must be valid i.e not expired)

  • 3-year experience in policy configurations, integrations, deployments, management and troubleshooting of:

  • Cisco Firepower Next-Generation intrusion Prevention Systems and

  • ASA

  • 3 years’ experience and expertise in the Cisco Web and Video Conferencing and

  • 3 years’ experience in the implementation, configuration, support, and management of the Cisco Identity Services Engine Including architecture

Role Purpose:

  • Ability to work under supervision of more experienced Security engineers but must be able to use some discretion.

  • Ability to coordinate and prioritize workloads assigned to the engineer

  • Very good problem-solving skills across all endpoints and network resource in terms of patching, vulnerabilities and threats.

  • Very good understanding of security issues associated with operating systems, networking and virtualization software, 0365 applications and identity access management.

  • Very good IT technical knowledge of wired network wired network and cloud computing.

  • very good knowledge of cybersecurity across all the security service areas listed in section 6.

  • Good understanding of hacking and how to identify and detect and perform remediation.

  • High level of adaptability as priorities and threat landscape changes.

  • have a good understanding and be able to articulate security concepts verbally and in written format.

  • Ability to provide assistance and technical guidance to lower-level resource and.

  • Very good ability to examine technical issues relating to security incidents.

  • Ability to collaborate and work as a part of a team.

  • Ability to be self-managed, ethical, and honest

  • Ability to be respectful and seek building relationships

  • Good presentation skills.

  • Good reporting Skills

  • Excellent communication skills

Skills and Certifications

  • Cisco CCNP Certification (either CCNP Routing and Switching, CCNP Collaboration or CCNP Security) (must at least have one of these certifications, which must be valid i.e not expired)

  • 3-year experience in policy configurations, integrations, deployments, management and troubleshooting of:

  • Cisco Firepower Next-Generation intrusion Prevention Systems and

  • ASA

  • 3 years’ experience and expertise in the Cisco Web and Video Conferencing and

  • 3 years’ experience in the implementation, configuration, support, and management of the Cisco Identity Services Engine Including architecture

Desired Skills:

  • Networking
  • Office365
  • Security

Learn more/Apply for this position