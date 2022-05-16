Service Desk Agent

Role Purpose:

Responsible for the timely and effective response to IT user queries and problems through the receipt and logging of problems and the co-ordination of rapid and appropriate responses for basic problem resolution for new and existing systems and provides basic telephonic training on these systems when required.

Escalates more complex problems but must manage the incident to completion. Identifies interim and long-term solutions and provides regular updates to the Senior Problem Analyst. Participates in internal forums and work groups to contribute to the methodology and standards.

Qualifications

Grade 12

Post Grade 12 Information Technology qualification

Diploma/Degree in Information Technology would be advantageous

Experience

2 years working experience on a Service Desk

What will make you successful in this role?

Deliver a first line support service via the Service Desk by logging Incidents and Service Requests received telephonically and via e-mail.

Offering technical advice to end users. This will include working as part of a team, to share knowledge and work together to increase performance standards.

Actively troubleshoot to identify, assess, record, resolve and / or escalate incidents and service requests ensuring they are handled within the agreed SLA, according to the agreed processes and in a professional and customer sensitive manner.

Deliver an after hour standby first line support service to end users. This is a Service that is delivered by the Service Desk team on a rotational basis.

Providing daily feedback to end users on outstanding active calls.

Manage a variety of tasks and activities which may require adjustments to priorities to satisfy business needs.

Work within defined deadlines as part of a team and on an individual basis ensuring assigned work is effectively managed.

Any task given to ensure great service delivery.

Knowledge and Skills

Client Delivery

Reporting and Administration

Technologies

Business Requirements Definition

Problem Tracking Tool

Personal Attributes

Interpersonal savvy – Contributing dependently

Decision quality – Contributing dependently

Action orientated – Contributing dependently

Optimizes work processes – Contributing dependently

Desired Skills:

Service Desk

First line Support

Logging incidents

