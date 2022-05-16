Solution Architect

We are looking for a young BEng Industrial enigneer or IT University graduate to assist the Senior Solution architect in this Supply Chain and Business consulting Group.

Your will work with supply chain projects and your high level role will be:

Collaborate with customer and internal stakeholers to determine functional and non-functional requirements for supply chain software projects

Business analysis

XML integration and screen mock ups

Assist in brainstorming sessions to develop potential solutions for business needs or problems.

Identify opportunities for business process improvements.

Identify areas where IT can support business needs and goals.

Work with business units to develop IT strategies and to improve current IT implementations.

Work with product and delivery teams to develop scalable solutions and products.

Communicate and consult with clients and internal stakeholders to develop appropriate solutions.

Requirements:

Completed degree in B Eng Industrial Engineering or IT degree

Min 1 years relevant experience in the supply chain industry

Experience with supply chain software is preferred

Knowledge of software and application design and architecture

Some experience of UML and other modeling methods

Familiarity with HTML/CSS, JavaScript and UI/UX design

Understanding of software quality assurance principles

A technical mindset with great attention to detail

High quality organizational and leadership skills

Outstanding communication and presentation abilities

Good communication and written skills

User experience and customer interface

This is not a technical coding role. No SQL is required.

Desired Skills:

Solution Architecture

XML

solution design

functional software design

business analysis

supply chain software solutions

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

This Supply Chain and Business Technology Group are software agnostic. They deliver innovative supply chian solutions that optimise and automate their customers’ value chains in a sustainable way, whilst positively impacting the world we live in. The solutions can be customised to deal with the specific challenges and opportunities of each individual client. With a string of Platinum Logistics Awards behind them, this Group is adding to its already exceptional team of talended individuals.

Kindly note: Cv’s submitted that do not fit the required skills or experience, will not receive a response.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Performance bonuses

Learn more/Apply for this position