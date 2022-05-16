Systems Engineer

May 16, 2022

Job Purpose:

  • To implement, support and maintain the Postilion environment.

Educational Qualifications:

  • Matric

  • Diploma in IT

Years of Experience

  • 5 years + Support and maintain Postilion environment

Other requirements

  • Fluency in English is mandatory

  • Strong oral and written communications skills.

  • Organizational and prioritization skills.

  • Excellent administrator with strong attention to detail.

  • Technology and system savvy.

  • Numeracy skills.

  • Ability to work in a fast-paced environment whilst still maintaining high levels of accuracy.

  • Ability to maintain supreme levels of ethical behavior and confidentiality.

  • Ability to identify opportunities for improvement

  • Work well independently without the need for supervisor input

  • Work well with others in team

  • Strong troubleshooting skills

  • Have knowledge of PCI DSS

  • SQL scripting to query and update database content advantageous

  • Have knowledge of Linux

Key Responsibilities:

  • Supporting the production environment and ensuring that adequate testing has taken place before implementing new systems or changes to existing systems.

  • Investigating production related queries as raised by business or external parties

  • Ensure that assigned project deliverables, milestones and schedules are adhered to and accomplished.

  • Ensure that communication channels are established with all clients at a technical level

  • Support of UAT and development processes as required

  • Documenting process, procedures and technical specification as required

  • Analysis of transaction related data

  • Provide PCI support and guidance

  • Crypto Key management

Core Responsibilities:

  • Performing of application upgrades, patching, and testing thereof

  • Support and management of Postilion Payment application platform.

  • Integration Support

  • Support of PCI Standards within environments.

  • Assist with PCI Audits

  • Act as subject matter expert in customers meetings or when responding to customer queries

  • Payment Terminal product support (Knowledge of Integrated and Stand-alone POS Terminals)

  • UP Framework

Communications & Working Relationships:
Internal:

  • Team Members

  • Audit and compliance

  • Project managers

  • Solutions/Security Architects

External:

  • Customers

  • Project managers

  • 3RD Parties

Reasons for Interaction:

  • To ensure knowledge sharing and mentoring

  • To ensure audits are passed

  • To ensure systems availability and performance

  • To ensure timelines are met on deliverables

  • To provide input into architecture requirements for internal and external customers

Reasons for Interaction:

  • To build and maintain customer relationships

  • To ensure systems availability and performance

  • To ensure timelines are met on deliverables

Behavioral Competencies
The incumbent is required to have demonstrated the following competencies:

  • Attention to detail

  • Client Focus

  • Continuous Learning

  • Decision Making

  • Problem Solving

  • Collaboration with others

Desired Skills:

  • Client focus
  • Attention to details
  • Continuaus Learning

