Technical Functional Specialist CRM at The City of Cape Town

The City of Cape Town promotes and applies the principles of employment equity. People with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

CORPORATE SERVICES – INFORMATION SYSTEMS AND TECHNOLOGY (IS&T)

TECHNICAL/FUNCTIONAL SPECIALIST: CRM

(FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT POSITION)

TCOE SALARY COMMENCING FROM R1 062 055 TO R1 476 972 PER ANNUM – REF NO: CS 127/22 – CIVIC CENTRE

Requirements:

A relevant BTech or B degree

A minimum of eight (8) years’ experience in CRM and ECM systems

Key performance areas:

Provide functional and technical advice and guidance to the business and CAR Project Team

Define the scope and blueprint of the CRM Tender, including the consideration of viable project timelines and the identification of project risks and dependencies

Technical writing and solution architecture for CRM

Assist in the scoping and blueprinting of the to-be CRM Solutions for the City of Cape Town

Identify Global CRM best practices and trends and contextualise this within a Public Sector and South African context

Provide technical knowledge to assist with the architecture design of the to-be solution and the required infrastructure requirements and options (including comparisons of cloud vs. on-prem solutions)

Drive the creation of the to-be business process design and seek to identify optimisation opportunities and re-engineer processes where required

Guide the new and refined processes and procedures

Identify and mitigate risks

Contribute to teamwork and inclusivity within the Project.

Please apply online at [URL Removed] (external applicants) or via the SAP Portal (internal applicants) unless otherwise stated.

By submitting your application for a position at the City of Cape Town, you are consenting that the personal information submitted as part of your application may be used for the purposes of the Recruitment and Selection process.

Closing date: 27 May 2022

Please quote the reference number of the vacancy in all communications.

Certified copies of qualifications must be available on request.

Copies of supporting documents will not be returned.

Kindly note that applications will not be acknowledged in writing.

Visit our website at [URL Removed]

No late applications will be considered.

If no notification of appointment is received within three (3) months of the closing date, please accept that your application was unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

information systems and technology

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Other Information Technology

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

