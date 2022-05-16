Terminal (POS) and Switching product Test Analyst will be responsible for testing of various software deployed on Terminal estate as well as testing of Payment switch enhancements. Responsible for reading and understanding the Business requirements specifications, Functional Specifications and Solution Delivery Plans and developing relevant test plans and test cases for execution. Document evidence of testing results using a testing tool set. Logging tickets with appropriate teams for bug fixes and track tickets until closure. Create sign off and handover documents for production deployment.
Educational requirements:
- Grade 12 or Technical Support NQF 4 Certificate
- Tertiary qualifications advantageous
- EMVCo Certifications advantageous
Years of Experience
- Payments industry 3 to 5 years
- Transaction testing & switching
Other requirements
- Testing & Automation
- Develop & maintain test cases
- Stakeholder communication
- Support of PCI and other ISO compliances within environments
- EMVCo experience, including use of Savvi or UL tool sets advantageous
- Assist with release note maintenance
- Root cause analysis
- Good customer relationship techniques
- Process orientated
- Good troubleshooting, analytical and process elimination skills
- Computer literate. Knowledge of MS Excel and Word is required.
- Detail orientated
- Team player
- Knowledge of QA & ability to recommend improvements
- Good oral & written communication skills
Key Responsibilities:
- Responsible for setup, management, & testing of payment terminals
- Document and maintain Test Cases/Test Plans
- Analysis of Business Requirements, Functional Specs and SDP’s, to derive test cases
- Ensure best practices are followed and maintained (e.g. PCI, ITIL)
- End-to-End testing of the Payment Switch enhancements
- Assist with recreation of issues reported in production
- Setup test environment with various products
- Interact with development teams, for bug fixes, new product enhancements
- Documentation and execution of acceptance, regression, functional and stress testing of the system
- Create user sign off documents
- Create handover documents for operational support teams
- Assist team with any EMV testing that might be required.
Communications & Working Relationships:
Internal:
- ITS Operations
- Development & Application teams
- ACS Services Centre (repairs & staging)
- Group functions
Reasons for Interaction:
- See as per key responsibilities
External:
- External advisors/consultants
- QSA
- Stakeholders (customers, acquirers, vendors)
- Project Management Office & representatives
Reasons for Interaction:
- Quality Assurance
- Issue replication & management
- Software & device management
- User Acceptance testing and environments
- Governance
- Training
Desired Skills:
- Payement Industry
- Test Analyst
- Transaction Switching