Tier 3 Support Engineer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A fast-paced global provider of Managed Service and Cloud Solutions seeks a highly skilled a Tier 2 Support Engineer who will provide technical insight & superb customer support to a global client base. You will troubleshoot, diagnose and fix mostly Microsoft technologies as well as other 3rd party systems while helping Senior Engineer to with the delivery of complex projects. The successful candidate must have strong Microsoft Azure including Subscription creation/management, VM support both inside and outside of guest OS, managed SQL instances, Microsoft 365 – Exchange Online (All aspects), Active Directory, SharePoint Online, OneDrive for Business (All aspects), MS Teams, VMware, Hyper-V, Citrix XenServer, FortiGate, Barracuda, Cisco, Veeam, Backup Exec, Arcserve.

DUTIES:

Provide Senior level support of cloud hosted services via email, phone and remote support to a client base in the UK, Europe, Asia, US and South Africa.

Troubleshoot, diagnose, and fix most Microsoft technologies as well as other third-party systems.

Get involved with Senior Engineers to deliver complex projects.

Assist with mentorship of team members.

Provide technical insight and expertise to queries from internal team members and customers.

Create knowledge base documentation for procedures.

REQUIREMENTS:

Microsoft Azure –

Subscription creation/management

RBAC role configuration

VM support both inside and outside of guest OS (Server 2012 thru 2019, Linux, NVA appliances)

Networking (Network Security Groups/Firewall, Switch, VLAN, VPN, Cisco)

Application Gateway/WAF/Azure Front Door (Rule configuration, troubleshooting etc.)

VPN Gateways

Knowledge of PRTG system

Azure Firewall

AKS (Azure Kubernetes Service)

Managed SQL instances

Azure Virtual Desktop (Gold Image Creation/Manipulation, Azure File Services)

Log Analytics configuration for monitoring

Azure Backup

Azure Site Recovery (Setup, Troubleshooting etc.)

Microsoft 365 –

Exchange Online (All aspects)

Administration/Migration of Microsoft Active Directory

Administration/Migration of Microsoft Exchange [Phone Number Removed]; & Microsoft Server Roles 2008 / 2012

SharePoint Online (All aspects)

OneDrive for Business (All aspects)

Security and Compliance

Microsoft Teams

Crossover with traditional IT Services which includes support/configuration of –

Virtualization (VMware, Hyper-V, Citrix XenServer)

VDI (Citrix XenApp, Horizon View)

Clustered Storage (NetApp, Synology, Dell EMC)

Firewalls (FortiGate, Barracuda, Cisco)

Skype For Business

Backups (Veeam, Backup Exec, Arcserve)

