UI Developer

Duties:

Front-end web design:

Convert design ideas into HTML and CSS

– Determine the structure and design of web pages

– Ensure user experience determines design choices

– Develop features to enhance the user experience

– Optimize web pages for maximum speed and scalability

– Utilize a variety of markup languages to write web pages

– Maintain brand consistency throughout the design

– Conduct HTML/CSS clean up

Cross browser testing:

Testing website in multiple browsers

– Troubleshoot problems in website functionality

– Enhance user experience

– Conduct regular maintenance and updates

Graphic image/ creative design:

Ensure high quality graphic standards and brand consistency

– Strike a balance between functional and aesthetic design

– Build high-quality mock-ups

– Provide high-quality graphics and visual elements

Technical Skills:

Responsive Design and Development

– HTML 5/ CSS3, SCSS

– Bootstrap 3, 4 and 5

– Competence in Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop. (Design mock-ups, create graphics)

– Ability to prototype in Adobe XD advantages

– Understanding of JavaScript and JQuery

– Knowledge in UX design

Non Technical Skills:

Ability to communicate fluently in English

– Excellent verbal and written communication skills, especially email and telephone etiquette

– Good listening skills

– Good people skills

– Patience

– Able to be a good brand ambassador

– Honesty

– Provide beginning to end resolution to all reported issues

– Positive outlook on life, work and other people

– Attentive to detail and passionate about problem solving

– Able to accurately estimate work required tasks, prioritise work and deliver to deadlines

– Excited about learning

– Able to think creatively outside the box

– Ability to work well in a team as well as individually

Desired Skills:

HTML5

CSS3

scss

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

Intelligent solutions company with strong, industry-specific expertise and core capabilities in data management, GIS, analytics and software development seeks to employ an experienced UI Developer (NOT DESIGNER) with no less than 5 year expeience in UI Development.

