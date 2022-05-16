UI Developer

Duties:
Front-end web design:
Convert design ideas into HTML and CSS
– Determine the structure and design of web pages
– Ensure user experience determines design choices
– Develop features to enhance the user experience
– Optimize web pages for maximum speed and scalability
– Utilize a variety of markup languages to write web pages
– Maintain brand consistency throughout the design
– Conduct HTML/CSS clean up
Cross browser testing:
Testing website in multiple browsers
– Troubleshoot problems in website functionality
– Enhance user experience
– Conduct regular maintenance and updates
Graphic image/ creative design:
Ensure high quality graphic standards and brand consistency
– Strike a balance between functional and aesthetic design
– Build high-quality mock-ups
– Provide high-quality graphics and visual elements
Technical Skills:
Responsive Design and Development
– HTML 5/ CSS3, SCSS
– Bootstrap 3, 4 and 5
– Competence in Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop. (Design mock-ups, create graphics)
– Ability to prototype in Adobe XD advantages
– Understanding of JavaScript and JQuery
– Knowledge in UX design
Non Technical Skills:
Ability to communicate fluently in English
– Excellent verbal and written communication skills, especially email and telephone etiquette
– Good listening skills
– Good people skills
– Patience
– Able to be a good brand ambassador
– Honesty
– Provide beginning to end resolution to all reported issues
– Positive outlook on life, work and other people
– Attentive to detail and passionate about problem solving
– Able to accurately estimate work required tasks, prioritise work and deliver to deadlines
– Excited about learning
– Able to think creatively outside the box
– Ability to work well in a team as well as individually
Desired Skills:
- HTML5
- CSS3
- scss
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
About The Employer:
Intelligent solutions company with strong, industry-specific expertise and core capabilities in data management, GIS, analytics and software development seeks to employ an experienced UI Developer (NOT DESIGNER) with no less than 5 year expeience in UI Development.