Web Developer
May 16, 2022
TheWeb Developer is responsible for completing web development tasks related to the products and projects of the company, specifically all web-based interfaces. Communicate internally to fully understand the requirements and goals of the project. Create and maintain product production documentation. Provide technical support internally and externally. Build a knowledge base and skillset to contribute to the development and maintenance of company products and projects.
REPORTS TO: Head Research and Development
DEPARTMENT: Research and Development Team
RESPONSIBILITIES:
Communicate internally to gain an in depth understanding of the technical requirements.
Participate in the creation and maintenance of documents that capture and clearly define all the functional, electrical, and mechanical requirements
Assist in feasibility studies when necessary
Leverage experience from senior design engineers to better understand solutions and build technical knowledge.
Build a technical knowledge base and skill set based on work experience to complete company development and support duties.
Identify technologies that will best suit the requirements for each project
Develop web interfaces hosted on local machines as well as cloud/server environments
Develop web fronted interfaces that are user friendly and modern based on the technical requirements of the relevant products
Take part in design reviews at various stages of all projects
Contribute to the maintenance of a secure repository for all the components used for development purposes
Support and assist the Solutions Architecture team members
Stay abreast of technology developments
SKILLS:
Javascript, Node JS and Vue JS
HTML web development
Linux environment (Hosting web services on Linux and working with the Linux network manager)
ADVANTAGES:
Python (standard and web development packages such as Flask)
MQTT communication
Knowledge of communication interfaces such as RS485, CANBUS, Ethernet
Knowledge of communication protocol standards such as MODBUS, SNMP
Desired Skills:
- Canbus
- Ethernet
- HTMLNode JS
