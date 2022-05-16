Web Developer

Position Purpose:
TheWeb Developer is responsible for completing web development tasks related to the products and projects of the company, specifically all web-based interfaces. Communicate internally to fully understand the requirements and goals of the project.
Create and maintain product production documentation. Provide technical support internally and externally. Build a knowledge base and skillset to contribute to the development and maintenance of company products and projects.
Skills:
- JavaScript, Node JS and Vue JS
- HTML web development
- Linux environment (Hosting web services on Linux and working with the Linux network manager)
Advantages:
- Python (standard and web development packages such as Flask)
- MQTT communication
- Knowledge of communication interfaces such as RS485, CANBUS, Ethernet
- Knowledge of communication protocol standards such as MODBUS, SNMP
Responsibilities:
- Communicate internally to gain an in depth understanding of the technical requirements.
- Participate in the creation and maintenance of documents that capture and clearly define all the functional, electrical, and mechanical requirements
- Assist in feasibility studies when necessary
- Leverage experience from senior design engineers to better understand solutions and build technical knowledge.
- Build a technical knowledge base and skill set based on work experience to complete company development and support duties.
- Identify technologies that will best suit the requirements for each project
- Develop web interfaces hosted on local machines as well as cloud/server environments
- Develop web fronted interfaces that are user friendly and modern based on the technical requirements of the relevant products
- Take part in design reviews at various stages of all projects
- Contribute to the maintenance of a secure repository for all the components used for development purposes
- Support and assist the Solutions Architecture team members
- Stay abreast of technology developments
Desired Skills:
- Javascripts
- Node JS
- Vue JS