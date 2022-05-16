Web Developer

Position Purpose:

TheWeb Developer is responsible for completing web development tasks related to the products and projects of the company, specifically all web-based interfaces. Communicate internally to fully understand the requirements and goals of the project.

Create and maintain product production documentation. Provide technical support internally and externally. Build a knowledge base and skillset to contribute to the development and maintenance of company products and projects.

Skills:

JavaScript, Node JS and Vue JS

HTML web development

Linux environment (Hosting web services on Linux and working with the Linux network manager)

Advantages:

Python (standard and web development packages such as Flask)

MQTT communication

Knowledge of communication interfaces such as RS485, CANBUS, Ethernet

Knowledge of communication protocol standards such as MODBUS, SNMP

Responsibilities:

Communicate internally to gain an in depth understanding of the technical requirements.

Participate in the creation and maintenance of documents that capture and clearly define all the functional, electrical, and mechanical requirements

Assist in feasibility studies when necessary

Leverage experience from senior design engineers to better understand solutions and build technical knowledge.

Build a technical knowledge base and skill set based on work experience to complete company development and support duties.

Identify technologies that will best suit the requirements for each project

Develop web interfaces hosted on local machines as well as cloud/server environments

Develop web fronted interfaces that are user friendly and modern based on the technical requirements of the relevant products

Take part in design reviews at various stages of all projects

Contribute to the maintenance of a secure repository for all the components used for development purposes

Support and assist the Solutions Architecture team members

Stay abreast of technology developments

Desired Skills:

Javascripts

Node JS

Vue JS

Learn more/Apply for this position