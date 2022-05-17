Business Analyst – Investment Administration (CH78 at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client is a South African boutique investment administration service provider is looking to employ a Business Analyst.

The company is responsible for investment administration for institutional investors, led by its founding members. We have assets of local and international clients under administration, totalling R 2 tn. We seek to appoint two junior business analysts to our team.

This Business Analyst role will focus initially (9-12 months) on onboarding an international wealth manager onto our client’s investment administration platform (you will report to the senior project manager). Subsequently the knowledge gained in the initial project, will be applied to standardise old- and design new operational processes across the business

Qualifications:

You are a B.Com / B.Bus Sc (specialising in Information Systems) graduate, or hold a similar qualification

Relevant work experience will be beneficial, but is not required

Competencies required

Excellent interpersonal and communication (verbal and written) skills in English.

Working to tight deadlines and able to cope under pressure.

Being detail-oriented and excelling at problem-solving and analysis.

Strong numerical abilities

The ability to work without supervision.

Organised and able to prioritise duties and responsibilities.

A strong personality, self-assured, self-confident, and assertive.

A drive to succeed professionally.

A flexible approach to working hours.

In your role, you will develop the skills to:

Act as the link between the fund operations team with the technical implementation team and system developers

Work with stakeholders across multiple business units, to gather and record business requirements for new and existing initiatives, as well as changes to processes and systems;

Identify, gather, analyse and document business requirements and translate these into high level specifications and design;

To effectively communicate business specifications to internal teams and developers;

To define / review business rules and guide the implementation of these rules in the development of the various application systems;

To conduct data analysis to investigate ongoing/ad hoc operational issues and/or client queries;

To understand, enhance and deliver improved business processes;

To communicate project progress, issues and risks effectively and timeously to the project manager;

To co-ordinate and respond to testing requirements of systems/processes;

To assist the fund operations team with ad hoc tasks/projects as required.

You will also be required to improve skills/knowledge of relevant taxes, financial instruments, and SQL.

General:

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful

In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

