Demand and System Manager

May 17, 2022

Our client in Alberton is looking for a Demand and System Manager to manage the ERP planning engine and ensure validity of demand in the system across the region.
It is a 21-month contract position.

Requirements:-

  • Minimum 8 years experience in ERP System Management
  • Experience in Manufacturing Supply Chain
  • Setting up capacity and routing in ERP systems
  • Run SQL scripts

Desired Skills:

  • SQL Script
  • Manufacturing
  • Supply Chain Management
  • ERP System management

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position