Demand and System Manager

Our client in Alberton is looking for a Demand and System Manager to manage the ERP planning engine and ensure validity of demand in the system across the region.

It is a 21-month contract position.

Requirements:-

Minimum 8 years experience in ERP System Management

Experience in Manufacturing Supply Chain

Setting up capacity and routing in ERP systems

Run SQL scripts

Desired Skills:

SQL Script

Manufacturing

Supply Chain Management

ERP System management

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position