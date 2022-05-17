Our client in Alberton is looking for a Demand and System Manager to manage the ERP planning engine and ensure validity of demand in the system across the region.
It is a 21-month contract position.
Requirements:-
- Minimum 8 years experience in ERP System Management
- Experience in Manufacturing Supply Chain
- Setting up capacity and routing in ERP systems
- Run SQL scripts
Desired Skills:
- SQL Script
- Manufacturing
- Supply Chain Management
- ERP System management
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years