Developer: Bancs

Purpose:

To be responsible for Java development within the Bancs Core Banking platform used at the Bank and growing the engineering teams technology stack.

Obtain technical knowledge related to the Back-End (BANCS) development environment

Obtain knowledge of the BANCS banking system and platform integration

Receipt and interpretation of technical specifications

Apply technical specification to gain technical knowledge of the BANCS system

Ensure detailed understanding of the technical specification before initiating development

Develop performance efficient enhancements for Back-End system from provided detailed technical specifications.

Use simplistic and effective Java code

Understand the impact of code changes to assist the Business Analyst with the test plan

Fix minor bugs for the Back-End system in the Production environment related to Java platform initiatives

Conduct investigations based on requests

Provide feedback to after investigation to:

The person who requested the investigation (requestor)

Team Leader of relevant Business Analyst

Perform unit and integration testing on new developments

Provide testing assistance to developer(s)

Provide implementation instructions for new development

Qualification:

Matric

Information Technology, Computer Science or similiar degree

Minimum Knowledge:

IT systems development processes (SDLC)

Application development

Standards and governance

Agile development life cycle

Testing practices

Ideal Knowledge of:

UML

Systems analysis and design

System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

Solid understanding of:

Banking systems environment

Banking business model

Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

Object Orientated Development environment (i.e. Java, Spring Framework, JBoss, Hibernate

Experience:

Minimum:

At least 5 years’ proven experience in Java development within an on-line and / or batch environment

Experience in the following development languages:

Java Script Frameworks

XML

HTML

CSS

Java

JSP

SQL

Web Services

Spring

Ideal experience:

Banking and Finance experience

Desired Skills:

Java

Spring

XML

Developer

Software Development

Banking

