IBM in strategic collaboration with AWS

IBM has signed a Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS), with plans to offer a broad array of its software catalogue as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) on AWS.

Building on IBM Software being available as-a-Service (aaS) on IBM Cloud, this agreement between IBM and AWS will provide clients with quick and easy access to IBM Software that spans automation, data and AI, security and sustainability capabilities, is built on Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS (ROSA), and runs cloud-native on AWS.

The two companies are also committing to a broad range of joint investments to make it easier for clients to consume IBM Software on AWS, including integrated go-to-market activities across sales and marketing, channel incentives, developer enablement and training, and solution development for key verticals and industries such as Oil and Gas, Travel and Transportation, and others.

Moving forward, organisations will be able to run a broad array of the IBM Software catalogue as cloud-native services on AWS so they can get up and running quickly to deliver business value. This includes IBM API Connect, IBM Db2, IBM Observability by Instana APM, IBM Maximo Application Suite, IBM Security ReaQta, IBM Security Trusteer, IBM Security Verify, and IBM Watson Orchestrate, with others to follow later this year.

Clients will be able to procure the IBM SaaS products in AWS Marketplace, and then set up and integrate with AWS services, allowing them to get started with just a few clicks, without deploying, updating or managing any of the infrastructure.

“As hybrid cloud continues to become the reality for our clients, IBM is ready and willing to meet them with a flexible and cloud-native software portfolio wherever they are in the cloud or in data centers,” says Tom Rosamilia, senior vice-president of IBM Software. “By deepening our collaboration with AWS, we’re taking another major step in giving organizations the ability to choose the hybrid cloud model that works best for their own needs and workloads, freeing them up to instead focus on solving their most pressing business challenges.”

Matt Garman, senior vice-president: sales and marketing at AWS, adds: “Our collaboration with IBM allows joint customers to accelerate their modernisation to the cloud and consume IBM services in a cloud native manner on AWS.

“Through our multiyear agreement, AWS will work with IBM to offer a broad array of IBM Software as SaaS on AWS. In addition, we’ll be working together on stronger joint marketing and co-selling programs for customers.”