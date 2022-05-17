Intermediate Full Stack Developer at RecruiTech

Our client is looking for a skilled Microsoft Full Stack Developer who will work with a small team of developers working in a fast paced, deadline driven environment. If you are a “think out the box” problem solver who is able to hit the ground running, then this role is definitely for you.

Responsibilities:

Writing of programs in C# and appropriate languages when the need arises

Developing test plans, systems testing, coordinating user acceptance testing where necessary

Handling problems and solutions at source from stake holders

Translating the above into development goals and outputs personally and for the team

Adhering to the development standards of the team with minimal guidance

Mentoring and teaching fellow team members

Actively participating in research and discussions around the development stack and standards

Analysis of user reporting requirements and setting up the requisite reports.

Analysis of in-house programs in order to improve application and related processes.

Analysis and verification of information with the business and creating sustainable structures to deliver this information on a regular basis

Ensure that the infrastructure developed supports remote sites

Ensure all technical documentation pertaining to developments and enhancements are updated and distributed

Ensure that the relevant technical and general information is updated to the intranet

Control and tracking of all software licenses and contracts

Requirements:

Grade 12 (Matric)

Tertiary IT related qualification

5+ years’ experience in an intermediary role

Experience in these technologies is preferred:

C#, exposure to .net framework and .net core

Familiar with constructing and using web services: REST, SOAP

Microsoft SQL server querying, store procedures and functions

MVC, Bootstrap, JavaScript, .Net Core and CSS frontend technologies

Exposure to mobile development a plus, wither native or hybrid

Please send your CV to [Email Address Removed] or for more information, contact us on [Phone Number Removed]; (VoIP) or [Phone Number Removed];.

In sending your CV, you confirm that you have read and understood our POPI Policy found on our website [URL Removed] Should you be unsuccessful for this particular position, you have no objection to us retaining your personal information in our database which you confirm is true, correct and up to date. Should a suitable opportunity arise we will contact you and request your permission to submit your information.

Desired Skills:

C#

exposure to .net framework and .net core

Familiar with constructing and using web services: REST

SOAP

Microsoft SQL server querying

store procedures and functions

MVC

Bootstrap

JavaScript

.Net Core and CSS frontend technologies

Exposure to mobile development a plus

wither native or hybrid

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Learn more/Apply for this position