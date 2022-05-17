IT Risk Consultant at KPMG

KPMG TITLE: Risk Technology Senior Consultant in FRM Market Risk
Job description:
As part of the Capital Market Risk Technology and Transformation group of a big 4 consulting firm, you will be part of a team that brings together financial and technical skills that our clients can leverage throughout the lifespan of their change journey in order to ensure that people (organisation), process and technology elements of change are managed in harmony.
The key purpose of the position involves helping our clients in the design and implementation of treasury, trading and risk systems, operating models, organisational structure, risk measurement and performance techniques.
Key responsibilities:
- Ability to work within a project team and take responsibility for the delivery of quality project deliverables
- Manage tracks of work in accordance with projected timelines, budgets and quality standards
- Gather and translate business requirements for treasury, trading and risk system solution design
- Liaise with the different business and technical stakeholders to ensure successful risk and treasury solution configuration
- Ability to define target business processes and ideally design target operating models
- Actively support business development activities and thought leadership projects
Skills and attributes:
- A good understanding of quantitative methods and their application in the Financial Risk Management space
- Experience in trading and risk system (Murex, Calypso, Front Arena, Riskwatch, Adaptiv, Finastra, Ambit Focus etc) in a business or technological role
- Between 1 to 4 years treasury, front-office or back-office trading, and/or risk management experience within a financial services environment
- Basic understanding of Basel II & III and topical risk management issues
- Basic understanding of financial markets, financial instruments and current issues
Minimum requirements (qualifications and experience):
- Minimum 2 years’ relevant experience
- A BSc Degree in Finance, Mathematics or IT
Desired Skills:
- IT Risk
- Consulting
- Client Liaison
- Client Relationship Management
- Financial Risk Management
- Technology
- Information Technology
- IT
- Trading Systems
- Risk Systems
- Treasury
- Trading
- Front office trading
- Back office trading
- Risk Management
- Financial Services
- Transformation
- Business processes
- Business Process
- Operating models
- Business Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
KPMG operates as an international network of member firms offering audit, tax and advisory services. We work closely with our clients, helping them to mitigate risks and grasp opportunities.
Our firms’? clients include business corporations, governments and public sector agencies and not-for-profit organisations. They look to KPMG for a consistent standard of service based on high order professional capabilities, industry insight and local knowledge.
KPMG member firms can be found in over 140 countries. Collectively they employ more than 145,000 people across a range of disciplines.
Sustaining and enhancing the quality of this professional workforce is KPMG’s primary objective. Wherever we operate we want our firms to be no less than the professional employers of choice.
Our people embrace KPMG’s values. These values determine how we interact with clients, with each other and with the world around us. They define what we stand for and how we do things.
We contribute to the effective functioning of international capital markets. We support reforms that strengthen the markets’ credibility and their social responsibility. We believe that similar reform must extend to the professional realm.
At KPMG we try to create sustainable, long-term economic growth, not just for our member firms and their clients but for the broader society, too. We seek to be a good corporate citizen, making a real difference to the communities in which we operate.
Website
[URL Removed]