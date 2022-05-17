Java Solutions Architect at Mediro ICT

A company based in Midrand is looking for a Solutions Architect to join their team on a long-term contract (Renewable), working from home / Midrand office. CV to [Email Address Removed]
- Designs and builds IT solutions as well as hardware and infrastructure at the enterprise level
- Completes the specification, product selection, and design of hardware/infrastructure components to implement a technology architecture
- Identifies and evaluates new and emerging technologies and ICT methods and techniques
- Supports license management of all used software
- Ensures license compliance for the product CSDM
- Onboards new team members regarding technical aspects of document and output management solutions
- Supports the product owner with options regarding future software decisions based on knowledge of changing customer demands, and technical features and conducted technical tests (proof of concepts)
- Supports the product owner to shape the product roadmap
- Provides education operations in areas where no formal program exists
JEE 7, JavaScript, Typescript, Python, NodeJS, Ajax, Bootstrap, Webpack, Apache HTTPD, Flyway, Eclipse link, Terraform, CI/CD, REST services, RESTful APIs, SOAP services, Java Logging frameworks, Java Persistence Framework, JAX-RS (Jersey RESTful Web Services Framework), Functional Java, JMS / JMS 2, JSON and XML with Schema, HTTP Authentication, and Encryption with SSL, HTTP Session management and persistence, SQL with DB2, Postgres and Oracle, EJB2/3/CLI, HTML, CSS, JSP, Struts, Continuous integration, Payara / Glassfish, Linux server admin forabove
Minimum Requirements
- 5-8 years’ experience in Computer Business
- Extensive experience in IT middleware architectures
- Extensive experience with document- and output management solutions
- Knowledge of document- and output management solutions
- Knowledge of IT architectures, patterns, and IT license management
- Sound knowledge of IT security requirements for enterprise IT middleware solutions
- Ability to prepare ISO compliant documents, if required
- Ability to perform all tasks in a 100 % agile manner according to the agile guidelines agreed by the department