Java Solutions Architect at Mediro ICT

A company based in Midrand is looking for a Solutions Architect to join their team on a long-term contract (Renewable), working from home / Midrand office. CV to [Email Address Removed]

Designs and builds IT solutions as well as hardware and infrastructure at the enterprise level

Completes the specification, product selection, and design of hardware/infrastructure components to implement a technology architecture

Identifies and evaluates new and emerging technologies and ICT methods and techniques

Supports license management of all used software

Ensures license compliance for the product CSDM

Onboards new team members regarding technical aspects of document and output management solutions

Supports the product owner with options regarding future software decisions based on knowledge of changing customer demands, and technical features and conducted technical tests (proof of concepts)

Supports the product owner to shape the product roadmap

Provides education operations in areas where no formal program exists

JEE 7, JavaScript, Typescript, Python, NodeJS, Ajax, Bootstrap, Webpack, Apache HTTPD, Flyway, Eclipse link, Terraform, CI/CD, REST services, RESTful APIs, SOAP services, Java Logging frameworks, Java Persistence Framework, JAX-RS (Jersey RESTful Web Services Framework), Functional Java, JMS / JMS 2, JSON and XML with Schema, HTTP Authentication, and Encryption with SSL, HTTP Session management and persistence, SQL with DB2, Postgres and Oracle, EJB2/3/CLI, HTML, CSS, JSP, Struts, Continuous integration, Payara / Glassfish, Linux server admin forabove

Minimum Requirements

5-8 years’ experience in Computer Business

Extensive experience in IT middleware architectures

Extensive experience with document- and output management solutions

Knowledge of document- and output management solutions

Knowledge of IT architectures, patterns, and IT license management

Sound knowledge of IT security requirements for enterprise IT middleware solutions

Ability to prepare ISO compliant documents, if required

Ability to perform all tasks in a 100 % agile manner according to the agile guidelines agreed by the department

Learn more/Apply for this position