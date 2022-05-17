A vacancy is available for a full-time Junior Firmware Engineer to join our client’s Hardware team. The Hardware team looks after all hardware development, firmware development, and integration with other hardware systems.
Requirements
- Bachelor’s Degree in Electronic or Computer Engineering
- Proficient in Mac & Linux
- Good understanding of networking & security
Core technology stack currently includes:
- ESP32
- Atmel microprocessors
- FreeRTOS
- MQTT
- 2G & LTE
- LoRaWAN
Desired Skills:
- Linux
- Mac
- Firmware
- Development
Desired Work Experience:
- Less than 1 year
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
The company is a young dynamic software & hardware engineering firm looking to hire skilled team players that are focussed on results.
They are a lean and efficient team with expertise in embedded hardware, manufacturing, networking, automation, back-end servers, web front-ends and mobile applications. They are headquartered in Cape Town with their team extending across South Africa and abroad.