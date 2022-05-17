Junior Firmware Engineer

A vacancy is available for a full-time Junior Firmware Engineer to join our client’s Hardware team. The Hardware team looks after all hardware development, firmware development, and integration with other hardware systems.

Requirements

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Electronic or Computer Engineering
  • Proficient in Mac & Linux
  • Good understanding of networking & security

Core technology stack currently includes:

  • ESP32
  • Atmel microprocessors
  • FreeRTOS
  • MQTT
  • 2G & LTE
  • LoRaWAN

Desired Skills:

  • Linux
  • Mac
  • Firmware
  • Development

Desired Work Experience:

  • Less than 1 year

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

The company is a young dynamic software & hardware engineering firm looking to hire skilled team players that are focussed on results.

They are a lean and efficient team with expertise in embedded hardware, manufacturing, networking, automation, back-end servers, web front-ends and mobile applications. They are headquartered in Cape Town with their team extending across South Africa and abroad.

