Junior Firmware Engineer

A vacancy is available for a full-time Junior Firmware Engineer to join our client’s Hardware team. The Hardware team looks after all hardware development, firmware development, and integration with other hardware systems.

Requirements

Bachelor’s Degree in Electronic or Computer Engineering

Proficient in Mac & Linux

Good understanding of networking & security

Core technology stack currently includes:

ESP32

Atmel microprocessors

FreeRTOS

MQTT

2G & LTE

LoRaWAN

Desired Skills:

Linux

Mac

Firmware

Development

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

The company is a young dynamic software & hardware engineering firm looking to hire skilled team players that are focussed on results.

They are a lean and efficient team with expertise in embedded hardware, manufacturing, networking, automation, back-end servers, web front-ends and mobile applications. They are headquartered in Cape Town with their team extending across South Africa and abroad.

