Machine Learning Engineer

About Job:

We are hiring a talented AI/ML Specialist professional to join our team. If you’re excited to be part of a winning team, this is a great place to grow your career. You’ll be glad you make the right choice to join us.

Total working experience: 10 + years.

As an AI/ML Specialist you will be responsible for defining, building and deploying effective and targeted programs to accelerate broad-based sales and business development activities for the ML platform.

Your work will define and drive the process that the organization follows to accelerate sales and partner engagements of the AI/ML portfolio for machine learning to successfully commercialize the platform in the local market. This entails deriving succinct findings, developing strategic insights, and persuasively communicating those findings and perspectives from customer engagements to product and sales teams, including senior management.

Must Have:

10+ years’ experience with AI/ML.

Graduate degree in a highly quantitative field (Computer Science, Machine Learning.)

5+ years of industry experience in predictive modelling and analysis

Ability to develop experimental and analytic plans for data modeling processes, use of strong baselines, ability to accurately determine cause and effect relationships

Consulting experience and track record of helping organization with ML/AI needs

Publications or presentation in recognized Machine Learning, Deep Learning and Data Mining journals/conferences

Past and current experience writing and speaking about complex technical concepts to broad audiences in a simplified format

Good to Have:

Strong Ownership qualities

Ability to assess and prioritize

Excellent planning and organizational skills

Able to work under pressure in a fast-paced environment

A strong passion for customers and technology

Self-motivated, self-thinker and pro-active

Excellent communications skills and good team player

Strong interpersonal skills specifically with the ability to establish and grow relationships with diverse stakeholders

Well-developed conflict handling skills

Willing to learn and develop oneself

Desired Skills:

Machine Learning

Artificial Intelligence

predictive modelling

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

