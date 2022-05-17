Metaverse could add $3trn to global GDP

The metaverse has the potential to add an estimated $3-trillion to the global economy in a decade if adoption and growth are similar to mobile technology.

Estimates are that the metaverse could add $40-billion in sub-Saharan Africa alone – a 1,8% contribution to regional GDP.

These are among the findings from research from Meta, conducted by Analysis Group, on the potential global economic impact of the metaverse, including regional estimates for Asia Pacific; Canada; Europe; India; Latin America and the Caribbean; the Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey; sub-Saharan Africa; and the US.

While estimates about the economic impact of the metaverse are already part of the public discourse, the Analysis Group report, “The Potential Global Economic Impact of the Metaverse”, uses analytical and quantitative methods to further the discussion about how the metaverse can expand economic opportunities.

This finding demonstrates the potential of the metaverse to bring substantial, beneficial economic impacts including contributing to GDP growth, creating jobs, increasing productivity and improving quality of life in developed and developing countries.