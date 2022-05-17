.NET and React Developer

A leading Global Systems Integrator and Managed Services Provider has a vacancy for a .NET and React Developer to be responsible for developing and designing applications.

You will be responsible for developing and designing applications using C#, ASP.NET, JavaScript (React Native), HTML5/CSS3, and any other technologies that the business may require. Your role will involve working closely with software engineers to ensure a smooth development process is followed through to completion in order to deliver high-quality software solutions.

Requirements:

Experienced with working with teams of any size

Collaborative approach to software development.

Extremely positive attitude and a true love for learning new technologies.

Developing an application by integrating multiple technologies, such as .NET, React-Native, Xamarin, Node.js, etc.

Writing clean, efficient code in C#, ASP.NET, or another programming language.

Provides direct and responsive support for urgent analytic needs.

Participates in architecture and software development activities.

Uses coding languages or scripting methodologies to solve a problem with a custom work ow.

Qualifications

