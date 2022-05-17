A leading Global Systems Integrator and Managed Services Provider has a vacancy for a .NET and React Developer to be responsible for developing and designing applications.
You will be responsible for developing and designing applications using C#, ASP.NET, JavaScript (React Native), HTML5/CSS3, and any other technologies that the business may require. Your role will involve working closely with software engineers to ensure a smooth development process is followed through to completion in order to deliver high-quality software solutions.
Requirements:
Experienced with working with teams of any size
Collaborative approach to software development.
Extremely positive attitude and a true love for learning new technologies.
Developing an application by integrating multiple technologies, such as .NET, React-Native, Xamarin, Node.js, etc.
Writing clean, efficient code in C#, ASP.NET, or another programming language.
Provides direct and responsive support for urgent analytic needs.
Participates in architecture and software development activities.
Uses coding languages or scripting methodologies to solve a problem with a custom work ow.
Qualifications
Desired Skills:
- Software Developer
- React
- .NET
- C#