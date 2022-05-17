.NET and React Developer

May 17, 2022

A leading Global Systems Integrator and Managed Services Provider has a vacancy for a .NET and React Developer to be responsible for developing and designing applications.
You will be responsible for developing and designing applications using C#, ASP.NET, JavaScript (React Native), HTML5/CSS3, and any other technologies that the business may require. Your role will involve working closely with software engineers to ensure a smooth development process is followed through to completion in order to deliver high-quality software solutions.
Requirements:

  • Experienced with working with teams of any size

  • Collaborative approach to software development.

  • Extremely positive attitude and a true love for learning new technologies.

  • Developing an application by integrating multiple technologies, such as .NET, React-Native, Xamarin, Node.js, etc.

  • Writing clean, efficient code in C#, ASP.NET, or another programming language.

  • Provides direct and responsive support for urgent analytic needs.

  • Participates in architecture and software development activities.

  • Uses coding languages or scripting methodologies to solve a problem with a custom work ow.

Qualifications

Desired Skills:

  • Software Developer
  • React
  • .NET
  • C#

