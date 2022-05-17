Project Manager

My client who are Property Developers and have been at the forefront of creating ground-breaking spaces for businesses across South Africa for over 30 years, with a focused approach on developing space for commercial, retail, industrial, motor and mixed-use precincts, who believe that sustainable building is the way forward, and take the principles of green building seriously and make ‘being green’ an integral part of their business and building processes are looking for a suitable Project manager to join their team.

Responsibilities and Duties:

Manage all aspects of allocated projects.

Arrange and manage design meetings.

Arrange and manage Tenant meetings.

Arrange and manage town planning meetings.

Arrange and manage site meetings.

Arrange and manage site inspections.

Ensure that standard company requirements are met.

Prepare and update monthly budgets.

Update weekly cash flow.

Prepare payments for approval.

Timeously prepare draws for income as necessary.

Timeously prepare invoices as necessary.

Maintain overall project profitability.

Ensure that best value for money is achieved in all Contractor, Subcontractor and supplier appointments and that fair tendering processes are adhered to.

Offer additional services to clients for increased fee earning where possible.

Ensure the onsite quality is up to standard.

Make sure that development agreements have been completed before commencement.

Ensure that all pre-disbursement issues are resolved so that funds can flow from the financial institution prior to project commencement.

Hold meetings with funders where necessary to resolve funding issues.

Ensure that all local authority issues are resolved and that the project complies with all regulations.

Arrange the appointment of all professional consultants within the allowed budget.

Manage the project professional team to ensure that they provide the necessary service for the successful project completion.

Manage the appointment of Main Contractors and selected Subcontractors as necessary.

Complete the investigations as and when necessary as to products, systems and Contractors for inclusion or implementation into projects.

Manage Contractors performance and monitor the programme as necessary to complete the project on time.

Complete management reports for Shareholder meetings and Tenant management meetings as necessary.

Ensure that all contract documentation is properly completed prior to signing.

Manage any claims or contractual issues.

Obtain the necessary resolutions for signing of contract documents etc

Complete the final project recon and budget reconciliations upon completion of projects.

Ensure that the appropriate review/redlining of drawings is completed.

Where appropriate ensure that project costs are contained by value engineering.

Take minutes of all meetings to the appropriate company standard.

Complete projects within the company sustainability requirements.

Compile all handover documentation on completion of the project to the company standard.

Complete all necessary correspondence to ensure that the appropriate protection against legal dispute is mitigated as far as possible.

Ensure that project documentation is properly filed according to the company project filing system.

Administer and manage final accounts with Contractors incorporating penalties were applicable.

Manage BEE requirements as necessary.

Make sure that various PR events such as sod turnings, roof wets etc. are properly conducted according to the Company Function Procedure and that speeches are properly managed in terms of that procedure.

Act in a professional manner with integrity at all times.

Minimum Qualifications, Skills and Experience:

BSc degree from a recognized university. (Degree in Building Science, Building Management, Construction Management or Quantity Surveying is preferable)

5 years’ experience as a Project Manager or Construction Manager.

Financial/numerical proficiency.

Communication skills are essential.

Attention to detail.

Task oriented approach.

Time driven, result oriented attitude.

Professional, presentable appearance.

Must demonstrated leadership abilities.

Benefits:

Cell Phone Allowance.

Petrol Allowance.

Medical Aid Contribution.

Gap Cover Contribution.

Provident Fund Contribution.

Disability Income Contribution.

Life Cover Contribution.

13th Cheque.

26 leave days.

