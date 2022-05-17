Job description:
- 5-8 yrs of experience in mainframe testing for CICS DB2 systems.
- Strong understanding of DB2
- Experience with Topaz tool.
- Must have experience in banking domain
- Experience in developing test cases and test plans
- Knowledge of software test life cycle activities and agile methodologies
- Strong knowledge in SQL, DB verification/Testing
- Experience in writing Quality Test Design and Test Execution independently
- Effective and clear communication skills
- Experience in Test/defect management tool
- Should have good experience in Agile model.
Desired Skills:
- Selenium
- Cucumber
- Automation
- Testing
- Agile
- Java
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development