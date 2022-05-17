QA Tester

May 17, 2022

Job description:

  • 5-8 yrs of experience in mainframe testing for CICS DB2 systems.
  • Strong understanding of DB2
  • Experience with Topaz tool.
  • Must have experience in banking domain
  • Experience in developing test cases and test plans
  • Knowledge of software test life cycle activities and agile methodologies
  • Strong knowledge in SQL, DB verification/Testing
  • Experience in writing Quality Test Design and Test Execution independently
  • Effective and clear communication skills
  • Experience in Test/defect management tool
  • Should have good experience in Agile model.

Desired Skills:

  • Selenium
  • Cucumber
  • Automation
  • Testing
  • Agile
  • Java

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Learn more/Apply for this position