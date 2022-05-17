SAP CONSULTANT -TECHNICAL

Contribute to quality and financial goals by operating within agreed budget and by conforming to the Service Level Agreements, where applicable.

Plans and prioritise work outputs with a realistic sense of time and resources involved.

Ensure conformance to programming and/or configuration standards and /or documentation in line with best practices.

Investigate and propose enhancements which will result in improved performance.

Delivers to stakeholders with the appropriate level of urgency.

Works under limited supervision of mentor/Senior in supporting the achievement of project/deliverables

Highlights potential project or solution risks and issues to project management.

Actively support other team members on projects as well as SAP internal tasks.

Support and maintenance of SAP landscape according to agreed standards.

Development testing and implementation of SAP programs.

Takes ownership in ensuring that internal customers expectations are met.

Participate in knowledge sharing.

Prioritise and/or integrate multiple projects /tasks concurrently.

Provide input to highlight inter dependencies between projects and support.

Deliver as per approved SDLC.

Identify and Mitigate risk.

Apply problem solving skills to resolve identified problems.

Keep up to date on SAP and company strategy.

Accountable for own activities and performance.

Takes a disciplined approach and works effectively towards clear objectives and prioritises.

Analyses and appropriately judges the pro’s, cons, opportunities and risks of a problem.

Uses information from different sources to aid in problem solving.

Effectively resolves complex problems using creative approaches outside area of expertise.

Maintaining and sharing team knowledge.

Continually develop core skills, cross-functional expertise and business knowledge.

Uses and share information from different sources to aid in problem solving.

Participate in company Culture building initiatives, thereby contributing to a culture conducive to the achievement of transformation goals.

Participate and support corporate social responsibility initiatives for the achievement of key business strategies.

Add value to the company by identifying and recommending opportunities to enhance processes, systems and policies and support implementation of new processes, policies and systems.

Incident Management, Standby Duties, Development, and implementation of

SAP BPC related solutions.

SAP BPC Application Support.

Using company approved deployment tools.

Working with current Agile tools (Jira).

Desired Skills:

SAP

Microsoft Office

Business Consulting

Problem Solving

ASAP

SAP Solutions

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

– To apply specialisation within SAP projects and technical expertise (under minimal Supervision) that meets customer business needs by interacting with stakeholders to define requirements and priorities.

– Performs systems analysis, solution design, develops, supports and maintains SAP system.

Employer & Job Benefits:

TO BE DISCUSSED

