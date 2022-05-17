SAP CONSULTANT -TECHNICAL

- Contribute to quality and financial goals by operating within agreed budget and by conforming to the Service Level Agreements, where applicable.
- Plans and prioritise work outputs with a realistic sense of time and resources involved.
- Ensure conformance to programming and/or configuration standards and /or documentation in line with best practices.
- Investigate and propose enhancements which will result in improved performance.
- Delivers to stakeholders with the appropriate level of urgency.
- Works under limited supervision of mentor/Senior in supporting the achievement of project/deliverables
- Highlights potential project or solution risks and issues to project management.
- Actively support other team members on projects as well as SAP internal tasks.
- Support and maintenance of SAP landscape according to agreed standards.
- Development testing and implementation of SAP programs.
- Takes ownership in ensuring that internal customers expectations are met.
- Participate in knowledge sharing.
- Prioritise and/or integrate multiple projects /tasks concurrently.
- Provide input to highlight inter dependencies between projects and support.
- Deliver as per approved SDLC.
- Identify and Mitigate risk.
- Apply problem solving skills to resolve identified problems.
- Keep up to date on SAP and company strategy.
- Accountable for own activities and performance.
- Takes a disciplined approach and works effectively towards clear objectives and prioritises.
- Analyses and appropriately judges the pro’s, cons, opportunities and risks of a problem.
- Uses information from different sources to aid in problem solving.
- Effectively resolves complex problems using creative approaches outside area of expertise.
- Maintaining and sharing team knowledge.
- Continually develop core skills, cross-functional expertise and business knowledge.
- Uses and share information from different sources to aid in problem solving.
- Participate in company Culture building initiatives, thereby contributing to a culture conducive to the achievement of transformation goals.
- Participate and support corporate social responsibility initiatives for the achievement of key business strategies.
- Add value to the company by identifying and recommending opportunities to enhance processes, systems and policies and support implementation of new processes, policies and systems.
- Incident Management, Standby Duties, Development, and implementation of
- SAP BPC related solutions.
- SAP BPC Application Support.
- Using company approved deployment tools.
- Working with current Agile tools (Jira).
Desired Skills:
- SAP
- Microsoft Office
- Business Consulting
- Problem Solving
- ASAP
- SAP Solutions
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
– To apply specialisation within SAP projects and technical expertise (under minimal Supervision) that meets customer business needs by interacting with stakeholders to define requirements and priorities.
– Performs systems analysis, solution design, develops, supports and maintains SAP system.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- TO BE DISCUSSED