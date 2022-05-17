SAP CONSULTANT -TECHNICAL

May 17, 2022

  • Contribute to quality and financial goals by operating within agreed budget and by conforming to the Service Level Agreements, where applicable.
  • Plans and prioritise work outputs with a realistic sense of time and resources involved.
  • Ensure conformance to programming and/or configuration standards and /or documentation in line with best practices.
  • Investigate and propose enhancements which will result in improved performance.
  • Delivers to stakeholders with the appropriate level of urgency.
  • Works under limited supervision of mentor/Senior in supporting the achievement of project/deliverables
  • Highlights potential project or solution risks and issues to project management.
  • Actively support other team members on projects as well as SAP internal tasks.
  • Support and maintenance of SAP landscape according to agreed standards.
  • Development testing and implementation of SAP programs.
  • Takes ownership in ensuring that internal customers expectations are met.
  • Participate in knowledge sharing.
  • Prioritise and/or integrate multiple projects /tasks concurrently.
  • Provide input to highlight inter dependencies between projects and support.
  • Deliver as per approved SDLC.
  • Identify and Mitigate risk.
  • Apply problem solving skills to resolve identified problems.
  • Keep up to date on SAP and company strategy.
  • Accountable for own activities and performance.
  • Takes a disciplined approach and works effectively towards clear objectives and prioritises.
  • Analyses and appropriately judges the pro’s, cons, opportunities and risks of a problem.
  • Uses information from different sources to aid in problem solving.
  • Effectively resolves complex problems using creative approaches outside area of expertise.
  • Maintaining and sharing team knowledge.
  • Continually develop core skills, cross-functional expertise and business knowledge.
  • Uses and share information from different sources to aid in problem solving.
  • Participate in company Culture building initiatives, thereby contributing to a culture conducive to the achievement of transformation goals.
  • Participate and support corporate social responsibility initiatives for the achievement of key business strategies.
  • Add value to the company by identifying and recommending opportunities to enhance processes, systems and policies and support implementation of new processes, policies and systems.
  • Incident Management, Standby Duties, Development, and implementation of
  • SAP BPC related solutions.
  • SAP BPC Application Support.
  • Using company approved deployment tools.
  • Working with current Agile tools (Jira).

Desired Skills:

  • SAP
  • Microsoft Office
  • Business Consulting
  • Problem Solving
  • ASAP
  • SAP Solutions

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

– To apply specialisation within SAP projects and technical expertise (under minimal Supervision) that meets customer business needs by interacting with stakeholders to define requirements and priorities.
– Performs systems analysis, solution design, develops, supports and maintains SAP system.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • TO BE DISCUSSED

