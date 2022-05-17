Scrum Master (Technical)

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides specialised resourcing for client projects.

We are looking for a Scrum Master / Delivery Manager to join our financial services client based in Sandton for a 1 year contract role.

What you will be doing:

To manage (end to end) the strategy; planning; organising; negotiating; staffing directing and controlling of all aspects of projects or programmes for a portfolio in ensuring the successful implementation of IT Projects and to realise the business cluster strategy.

Provides expert advice and counsel to functional/ and non-functional user personnel and project teams on the most complex aspects of integration of logical groupings of technologies. To facilitate agreed solution and ensure the solution meets business requirements with minimal impact to the stability of the IT environment.

Being part of an agile team responsible for using Integration technologies (Data Power, API Connect, Java, IBM Integration Bus, BPEL to analyse requirements and provide high quality solution on time, and adhere Standards, principles.

Strong technical/ software engineering background (‘hands-on’)

Application/software development or programming background in Java

Timely identification, communication, and escalation of all development related challenges and provide thought leadership to technical team within respective domain.

Drive the team effort on process efficiency improvement

Vendor and resources management including pipeline management

Manage branch budget (recoveries of staff through responsible budget planning and management and by driving efficiencies on deliverables).

Ensure optimal organising of environment by specifying the nature of capacity requirements in alignment with strategic priority and by actively managing the capacity of the project managers/product owners in the team and negotiate where capacity constraints occur

Take responsibility for implementation of programme and project governance that aligns to project methodologies, processes and project disciplines. Continuously encourage customer centricity by defining/developing tiered SLA’s in order to improve delivery and cost efficiencies

Escalate project performance to relevant stakeholders by clearly showing business objectives according to business cases.

Successful execution of Innovation and Technical projects through the Project Management Office

Enhance the credibility of the function by reviewing project metrics and by meeting with the project managers to give direction to project execution.

Engagement with Program Executives and peers.

What we are looking for:

Completed IT/BSc degree or other related fields

5+ years IT Programming experience preferably Java

8 years’ experience managing individuals

5 years’ experience managing managers

5-10 years’ experience in management role

Scrum Master and project Management qualification

Agile – Scrum master qualification

DevOps experience

What Technologies you will use:

Java

Middleware

SOA

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

