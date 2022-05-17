Security Analyst

May 17, 2022

Senior Systems Engineer.

The ideal candidate should:?

  • Have at least 2 years of professional experience in a SOC environment, with demonstrable expertise in SIEM (LogPoint, QRadar, Splunk McAfee or ArcSight) ?
  • Hold an industry recognised (vendor neutral) security certification (e.g.CISSP, CEH, Security+, etc.)?
  • Degree (or equivalent) in Information Technology/Security, Engineering or related field of study preferred (alternatively an equivalent combination of education and experience).?
  • Have at least 5 years in a hands-on security role, with a strong background in security tools including but not limited to firewalls, IDS/IPS, proxy servers and endpoint protection??

The preferred candidate should possess:?

  • Experience with vulnerability scanners like Nessus, Qualys, Nexpose, etc.?
  • Experience in supporting incident response activities?
  • Experience participating in or supporting SOCactivities?
  • Programming and/or scripting skills (e.g.python, java, perl, etc)?
  • Knowledge of cloud and containerisation?
  • Technical knowledge on a number ofsecurity technologies required.?
  • Solid understanding of information security and networking required.?
  • Strong interest in technology and a desire to learn and grow in applicable technologies field is required. Skills and knowledge must be kept current, including ongoing active pursuit of certifications.?
  • Practical expertise with TCP/IP networking required. Strong working knowledge of Routing and Access Control Devices required.?
  • Experience with Linux, Windows and Network Operating Systems required.??

The following skills and attributes are also essential to the role:?

  • Strong critical thinking and problem solvingskills required. Detail oriented with strong organization skills required.?
  • Customer service focus required with strong interpersonal skills including excellent written/verbal communication skills.?
  • Requires taking responsibility for customer satisfaction and overall success of managed services.?
  • Will be required to be on-call after hours and weekends on a rotating basis. May be required to work occasional after-hours to cover customer maintenance and on-site activities.

Desired Skills:

  • soc
  • QRadar
  • CEH
  • Security+
  • Security Operations
  • scripting
  • linux
  • python
  • java
  • perl
  • LogPoint
  • ArcSight
  • Splunk
  • McAfee
  • logpoint
  • SIEM
  • Nessus
  • Qualys
  • Nexpose

About The Employer:

– Career growth
– Opportunity to make a difference
– passionate
– Team Centric Role

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • pension
  • medical
  • overtime

