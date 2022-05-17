Security Analyst

Senior Systems Engineer.
The ideal candidate should:?
- Have at least 2 years of professional experience in a SOC environment, with demonstrable expertise in SIEM (LogPoint, QRadar, Splunk McAfee or ArcSight) ?
- Hold an industry recognised (vendor neutral) security certification (e.g.CISSP, CEH, Security+, etc.)?
- Degree (or equivalent) in Information Technology/Security, Engineering or related field of study preferred (alternatively an equivalent combination of education and experience).?
- Have at least 5 years in a hands-on security role, with a strong background in security tools including but not limited to firewalls, IDS/IPS, proxy servers and endpoint protection??
The preferred candidate should possess:?
- Experience with vulnerability scanners like Nessus, Qualys, Nexpose, etc.?
- Experience in supporting incident response activities?
- Experience participating in or supporting SOCactivities?
- Programming and/or scripting skills (e.g.python, java, perl, etc)?
- Knowledge of cloud and containerisation?
- Technical knowledge on a number ofsecurity technologies required.?
- Solid understanding of information security and networking required.?
- Strong interest in technology and a desire to learn and grow in applicable technologies field is required. Skills and knowledge must be kept current, including ongoing active pursuit of certifications.?
- Practical expertise with TCP/IP networking required. Strong working knowledge of Routing and Access Control Devices required.?
- Experience with Linux, Windows and Network Operating Systems required.??
The following skills and attributes are also essential to the role:?
- Strong critical thinking and problem solvingskills required. Detail oriented with strong organization skills required.?
- Customer service focus required with strong interpersonal skills including excellent written/verbal communication skills.?
- Requires taking responsibility for customer satisfaction and overall success of managed services.?
- Will be required to be on-call after hours and weekends on a rotating basis. May be required to work occasional after-hours to cover customer maintenance and on-site activities.
Desired Skills:
- soc
- QRadar
- CEH
- Security+
- Security Operations
- scripting
- linux
- python
- java
- perl
- LogPoint
- ArcSight
- Splunk
- McAfee
- logpoint
- SIEM
- Nessus
- Qualys
- Nexpose
About The Employer:
– Career growth
– Opportunity to make a difference
– passionate
– Team Centric Role
Employer & Job Benefits:
- pension
- medical
- overtime