Security Analyst

Senior Systems Engineer.

The ideal candidate should:?

Have at least 2 years of professional experience in a SOC environment, with demonstrable expertise in SIEM (LogPoint, QRadar, Splunk McAfee or ArcSight) ?

Hold an industry recognised (vendor neutral) security certification (e.g.CISSP, CEH, Security+, etc.)?

Degree (or equivalent) in Information Technology/Security, Engineering or related field of study preferred (alternatively an equivalent combination of education and experience).?

Have at least 5 years in a hands-on security role, with a strong background in security tools including but not limited to firewalls, IDS/IPS, proxy servers and endpoint protection??

The preferred candidate should possess:?

Experience with vulnerability scanners like Nessus, Qualys, Nexpose, etc.?

Experience in supporting incident response activities?

Experience participating in or supporting SOCactivities?

Programming and/or scripting skills (e.g.python, java, perl, etc)?

Knowledge of cloud and containerisation?

Technical knowledge on a number ofsecurity technologies required.?

Solid understanding of information security and networking required.?

Strong interest in technology and a desire to learn and grow in applicable technologies field is required. Skills and knowledge must be kept current, including ongoing active pursuit of certifications.?

Practical expertise with TCP/IP networking required. Strong working knowledge of Routing and Access Control Devices required.?

Experience with Linux, Windows and Network Operating Systems required.??

The following skills and attributes are also essential to the role:?

Strong critical thinking and problem solvingskills required. Detail oriented with strong organization skills required.?

Customer service focus required with strong interpersonal skills including excellent written/verbal communication skills.?

Requires taking responsibility for customer satisfaction and overall success of managed services.?

Will be required to be on-call after hours and weekends on a rotating basis. May be required to work occasional after-hours to cover customer maintenance and on-site activities.

Desired Skills:

soc

QRadar

CEH

Security+

Security Operations

scripting

linux

python

java

perl

LogPoint

ArcSight

Splunk

McAfee

logpoint

SIEM

Nessus

Qualys

Nexpose

About The Employer:

– Career growth

– Opportunity to make a difference

– passionate

– Team Centric Role

Employer & Job Benefits:

pension

medical

overtime

Learn more/Apply for this position