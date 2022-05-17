Senior Network Engineer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

MONITOR, maintain and grow both a local and national core network as well as access/client networks as your technical expertise as a Senior Network Engineer sought by an Internet Service & Network Specialist to join its team. Your role will also entail the design, spec and implementation of sound network solutions, providing 3rd Line support & handling escalated calls and ensuring proactive maintenance of access & core networks. The successful candidate must have a suitable tertiary qualification, 3+ year’s ISP industry experience at a senior level & strong TCP/IP and network stack proficiency. You must have 5+ years’ working knowledge of the following: Linux, IPv4 & IPv6, MTU, BGP, OSFP, VLANs, MPLS, Meraki, Viptella, Cisco, Juniper, Mikrotik & FortiGate.

DUTIES:

Design, spec and implement sound network solutions.

Monitoring, maintenance and configuration of core network infrastructure.

Identify and plan for upgrades/capacity/hardware.

3 rd Line support, handling escalated calls.

Proactive maintenance of access and core networks.

Product R&D.

Liaise with various 3rd parties to ensure call resolution.

Adherence to call lifecycle processes and procedures.

Liaise with the Project Management team.

Will be part of an after-hours standby rotation cycle.

REQUIREMENTS:

A relevant tertiary qualification.

Have at least 3+ years’ experience in the ISP industry at a senior level.

Have a thorough understanding of TCP/IP and the network stack.

Be able to communicate and understand client requirements.

Must have advanced, working knowledge and experience 5+ years of below –

Linux

IPv4 & IPv6 understanding

MTU understanding

Routing protocols: BGP, OSFP

In depth knowledge of Technologies: Q-in-Q, dot1Q tunnelling, VLANs, MPLS

SDWAN: Meraki, Viptella

Cisco

Juniper

Mikrotik

FortiGate

Understanding packet capture outputs

Certifications in the above OME devices

ATTRIBUTES:

Be analytical, structured and precise in their work with emphasis on attention to detail.

Ability to work under pressure and multitask while prioritising workload and issues.

