Senior PHP Developer (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

A dynamic Monitoring & Data Software Solutions provider in Joburg seeks a Senior PHP Developer who can hit the ground running and is committed to their craft, always working to write code you can be proud of. You with join a team helping to design and build the next generation of web and mobile applications while also doing upgrades to existing versions. The ideal candidate must possess a Degree in Computer Science/Engineering/IT or relevant experience with at least 5+ years’ PHP (>= 7) and MySQL (> 5.5) or MariaDB. You must have extensive experience using Symfony (4.4+) – including backend services with Doctrine and API Platform, SOAP, REST, JSON, XML, Git, Apache, NGINX, JWT, OAuth, Linux (Ubuntu/Debian) and experience with Dependency Injection, and Asynchronous Programming/Design (Messenger).

Degree in Computer Science / Computer Engineering / IT (or relevant experience).

5+ Years’ experience of PHP (>= 7) and MySQL (> 5.5) or MariaDB.

Experience with the Symfony framework (4.4+), especially backend services with Doctrine.

Dependency Injection, and Asynchronous Programming/Design (Messenger).

Knowledge of web service technologies such as SOAP, REST, JSON and XML.

Linux (Ubuntu/Debian) Command Line usage and administration.

Web Server (Apache, NGINX) configuration and administration.

Some form of version control, preferably Git.

Knowledge of stateless authentication such as JWT and OAuth.

Business Systems Analysis experience/Certifications.

API Platform.

Strong knowledge of SOLID design principles.

Knowledge and experience with Agile principles/processes.

Understanding of MVC concepts.

Any experience with AWS.

Any IoT or Big Data experience.

Queuing systems like Apache Kafka.

Non-relational datastores, like AWS DynamoDB or Redis.

Data warehousing and BI.

Caching solutions, like Elasticache or AWS OpenSearch.

CI/CD and test automation.

Containerization (especially Docker).

