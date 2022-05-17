Smart traffic management will save 205m tons of CO2

A new study from Juniper Research has predicted that global savings in CO2 emissions from smart traffic management systems will be 205mmt (million metric tons) by 2027; a growth of 41%, up from just 145,7mmt in 2022.

Reducing congestion through optimised traffic control will be the main influencing factor.

Smart traffic management uses digital technologies to manage traffic, based on real-time data to reduce congestion, and minimise emissions.

The new research, “Smart Traffic Management: Use Cases, Regional Analysis & Marketing Forecasts 2022-2027”, identified environmental benefits from smart traffic management systems as being highly compelling, including significant reductions in congestion, and prioritising greener transport modes.

The report identified smart intersections as driving reductions, with hours of time spent in traffic set to decrease by 36 hours on average per annum per motorist globally by 2027