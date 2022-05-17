SOC Analyst

The ideal candidate should:?

Have at least 2 years of professional experience in a SOC environment, with demonstrable expertise in SIEM monitoring (LogPoint, QRadar, Splunk McAfee or ArcSight) ?

Hold an industry recognised (vendor neutral) security certification (e.g.CISSP, CEH, Security+, GIAC, etc.)?

Degree (or equivalent) in Information Technology/Security, Engineering or related field of study preferred (alternatively an equivalent combination of education and experience).?

Have at least 5 years in a hands-on security role, with a strong background in security controls and risk management frameworks?

?

The preferred candidate should possess:?

Mitre Attack Framework (or equivalent) understanding as well as security and data compliance requirements,?

Demonstrable understanding of operating systems, applications and information technology systems along with their purpose and logging capabilities?

Strong working knowledge of networks and the OSI layers along with experience in routing, segmentation and available technologies.?

Knowledge of various threat vectors (indicators of compromise) along with detection requirements and methodologies.?

Knowledge of Cybersecurity incident mitigation practices (run/playbooks)?

Incident response, investigation and escalation?

Scripting/programming capabilities using one or more of the common languages (Python, Perl, C, C++, Powershell, etc.)?

Insight into OSCP or offensive security practices – familiarity with security testing and forensics tools such as KALI, Metasploit, etc.?

Strong technical background/knowledge on a number ofcommon security technologies and their interaction with data, applications, systems and infrastructure.??

The following skills and attributes are also essential to the role:?

Strong critical thinking and problem solvingskills (curious and analytical). Detail oriented with strong organization skills. A team player.?

Customer service focus required with strong interpersonal skills including excellent written/verbal communication skills. Requires taking responsibility for customer satisfaction and overall success of managed services. Communicating up, down, and across all levels of the organisation?

Will be required to be on-call after hours and weekends on a rotating basis. May be required to work occasional after-hours to cover customer maintenance and on-site activities.?

A passion for information security and data security. Motivated to stay one-step ahead of cyber attackers.

