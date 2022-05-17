SOC Analyst

May 17, 2022

SOC Analyst

The ideal candidate should:?

  • Have at least 2 years of professional experience in a SOC environment, with demonstrable expertise in SIEM monitoring (LogPoint, QRadar, Splunk McAfee or ArcSight) ?
  • Hold an industry recognised (vendor neutral) security certification (e.g.CISSP, CEH, Security+, GIAC, etc.)?
  • Degree (or equivalent) in Information Technology/Security, Engineering or related field of study preferred (alternatively an equivalent combination of education and experience).?
  • Have at least 5 years in a hands-on security role, with a strong background in security controls and risk management frameworks?

?

The preferred candidate should possess:?

  • Mitre Attack Framework (or equivalent) understanding as well as security and data compliance requirements,?
  • Demonstrable understanding of operating systems, applications and information technology systems along with their purpose and logging capabilities?
  • Strong working knowledge of networks and the OSI layers along with experience in routing, segmentation and available technologies.?
  • Knowledge of various threat vectors (indicators of compromise) along with detection requirements and methodologies.?
  • Knowledge of Cybersecurity incident mitigation practices (run/playbooks)?
  • Incident response, investigation and escalation?
  • Scripting/programming capabilities using one or more of the common languages (Python, Perl, C, C++, Powershell, etc.)?
  • Insight into OSCP or offensive security practices – familiarity with security testing and forensics tools such as KALI, Metasploit, etc.?
  • Strong technical background/knowledge on a number ofcommon security technologies and their interaction with data, applications, systems and infrastructure.??

The following skills and attributes are also essential to the role:?

  • Strong critical thinking and problem solvingskills (curious and analytical). Detail oriented with strong organization skills. A team player.?
  • Customer service focus required with strong interpersonal skills including excellent written/verbal communication skills. Requires taking responsibility for customer satisfaction and overall success of managed services. Communicating up, down, and across all levels of the organisation?
  • Will be required to be on-call after hours and weekends on a rotating basis. May be required to work occasional after-hours to cover customer maintenance and on-site activities.?
  • A passion for information security and data security. Motivated to stay one-step ahead of cyber attackers.

Desired Skills:

  • SOC
  • SIEM
  • (LogPoint
  • QRadar
  • Splunk McAfee
  • ArcSight
  • Security+
  • GIAC
  • perl
  • scripting
  • python
  • powershell
  • C++
  • C

About The Employer:

– Huge growth opportunity
– Great Career prospects
– Opportunity to make a difference

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • (LogPoint
  • QRadar
  • Splunk McAfee
  • ArcSight
  • CISSP
  • CEH

Learn more/Apply for this position