SOC Analyst
The ideal candidate should:?
- Have at least 2 years of professional experience in a SOC environment, with demonstrable expertise in SIEM monitoring (LogPoint, QRadar, Splunk McAfee or ArcSight) ?
- Hold an industry recognised (vendor neutral) security certification (e.g.CISSP, CEH, Security+, GIAC, etc.)?
- Degree (or equivalent) in Information Technology/Security, Engineering or related field of study preferred (alternatively an equivalent combination of education and experience).?
- Have at least 5 years in a hands-on security role, with a strong background in security controls and risk management frameworks?
?
The preferred candidate should possess:?
- Mitre Attack Framework (or equivalent) understanding as well as security and data compliance requirements,?
- Demonstrable understanding of operating systems, applications and information technology systems along with their purpose and logging capabilities?
- Strong working knowledge of networks and the OSI layers along with experience in routing, segmentation and available technologies.?
- Knowledge of various threat vectors (indicators of compromise) along with detection requirements and methodologies.?
- Knowledge of Cybersecurity incident mitigation practices (run/playbooks)?
- Incident response, investigation and escalation?
- Scripting/programming capabilities using one or more of the common languages (Python, Perl, C, C++, Powershell, etc.)?
- Insight into OSCP or offensive security practices – familiarity with security testing and forensics tools such as KALI, Metasploit, etc.?
- Strong technical background/knowledge on a number ofcommon security technologies and their interaction with data, applications, systems and infrastructure.??
The following skills and attributes are also essential to the role:?
- Strong critical thinking and problem solvingskills (curious and analytical). Detail oriented with strong organization skills. A team player.?
- Customer service focus required with strong interpersonal skills including excellent written/verbal communication skills. Requires taking responsibility for customer satisfaction and overall success of managed services. Communicating up, down, and across all levels of the organisation?
- Will be required to be on-call after hours and weekends on a rotating basis. May be required to work occasional after-hours to cover customer maintenance and on-site activities.?
- A passion for information security and data security. Motivated to stay one-step ahead of cyber attackers.
About The Employer:
– Huge growth opportunity
– Great Career prospects
– Opportunity to make a difference
