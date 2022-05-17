Software Developer at BET Software

Position: Senior Software Developer

Location based: Johannesburg or East London (Happy to call and confirm)

Structure: Hybrid /Flexible working hours

You Bring:

At least 5-7 years’ experience within a development environment

3-5 years SQL Experience,

5 -7 years C# experience.

5 -7 years .net core experience.

5 -7 years restful api experience.

1-2 years’ Experience in document stores such as Couchbase / Mongo would be advantageous

1-2 years’ Experience in Message Brokers such as RabbitMQ / Kafka / Red Panda would be advantageous

Demonstrated leadership skills.

Detailed knowledge of the SDLC and management of software projects

Good written and verbal communication skills.

Strong attention to detail.

What You’ll Do:

Ensure design patterns used are increasing the organisational levels of high-volume transactional performance, resilience, automation and innovation;

Identify potential alternative strategies, and refactor approach for maximum benefit within the shortest possible time;

Deliver an appropriate solution which facilitates the accomplishments of specified tasks and objectives comprehensively, whilst excluding unnecessary steps;

Deliver a solution in which effective and efficient resource utilisation of system resources occurs during operation;

Deliver a solution which performs efficiently, can co-exist with other solutions, and does not have a detrimental impact on other solutions;

Deliver an interoperable solution which can exchange and use information between different solutions, not necessarily in the same environment;

Ensure the user of the system can comfortably recognise the systems flow, functions, and capabilities of the system;

Ensure the system logically supports user self-learning;

Ensure the solution is accessible, and can be used by people with a wide range of characteristics, capabilities, cultures, and languages;

Ensure the solution performs appropriately under agreed conditions for extended periods of time without the need for intervention (despite potential attacks);

Ensure all steps are taken to reduce the occurrence of faults due to misunderstood requirements, design errors, and implementation errors;

Ensure complete data recoverability, and the desired state of the solution can be re-established (despite potential attacks);

Ensure the solution is durable so that as user volumes and requirements change, the solution can evolve over the long term;

Ensure the solution simplifies support and maintenance, through traceability, and effective error messaging;

Ensure that over time, the solution becomes more mature;

Ensure the solution has high integrity, where the solution prevents unauthorised access, modification of computer programs, data or settings;

Ensure the solution has a high degree of survivability, despite 3rd-Party interventions (attacks, human errors, hardware or software faults);

Ensure modularity, where the solution consists of discrete components so that a change in one component has minimal impact on other components;

Where possible, provide a mechanism for the solution to analyse its own faults, and provide reports prior to a critical failure;

Develop the solution in a manner which supports modification for future developers, thereby reducing the number of defects, or the system quality being negatively affected;

Ensure the solution is delivered completely, and with the additional assets which are required to make installation/deployment as seamless, and as easy as possible;

Provide support to Dev Support when required during operational events, and create or assist with the creation of SOP’s;

Perform trouble shooting, and effectively resolve issues to increase solution stability, and reduce intervention required over time;

Make confident, timely, fact-based decisions drawing on a broad range of resources through collaboration with others;

Generate new ideas, and challenge the status quo, take risks, support change and encourage innovation.

Benefits:

Leave benefits (Study, Annual, Sports)

Financial: Performance bonus and year end

Group: Provident fund, Funeral cover, Legal assistance, Wealth support

Development: LinkedIn Learning, Pluralsight, Internal and External Bursary programmes

Social: Friday sundowners, Townhall, Access to tickets for major sporting events

Desired Skills:

C#

.Netcore

Asp.Net

MVC

About The Employer:

The Company We Keep:

At BET Software, we don’t just recruit talent, we cultivate it. Our learning and development programmes, our various opportunities for growth, and our well-deserved incentives are what keep our All-Star Team the best amongst the rest.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Study Assistance

Annual Bonus

Flexitime

Performance Bonus

Laptop

Provident Fund

Parking

Work From Home

