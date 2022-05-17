UI UX Designer

Our client, a global leader in their field, is looking for a skilled and passionate UI UX Designer to join their team.

Responsibilities:

Responsible for visualising the specification in the form of a detailed user interface prototype.

Maintaining a central user interface template ensuring prototypes can be quickly iterated on.

Maintaining a central requirements specification document.

Assisting with planning and clarification of requirements with development teams.

Understanding of principles

Requirements:

3+ years’ experience in UI and UX Design

Fluent in Adobe vector design tools

Specific experience in Adobe XD (Experience design) advantageous.

Proficient writing skills

Desired Skills:

UI

UX

Design

Adobe XD

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years UX / GUI Design

Learn more/Apply for this position