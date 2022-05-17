UI UX Designer

May 17, 2022

Our client, a global leader in their field, is looking for a skilled and passionate UI UX Designer to join their team.

Responsibilities:

  • Responsible for visualising the specification in the form of a detailed user interface prototype.
  • Maintaining a central user interface template ensuring prototypes can be quickly iterated on.
  • Maintaining a central requirements specification document.
  • Assisting with planning and clarification of requirements with development teams.
  • Understanding of principles

Requirements:

  • 3+ years’ experience in UI and UX Design
  • Fluent in Adobe vector design tools
  • Specific experience in Adobe XD (Experience design) advantageous.
  • Proficient writing skills

Desired Skills:

  • UI
  • UX
  • Design
  • Adobe XD

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years UX / GUI Design

