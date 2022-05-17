Our client, a global leader in their field, is looking for a skilled and passionate UI UX Designer to join their team.
Responsibilities:
- Responsible for visualising the specification in the form of a detailed user interface prototype.
- Maintaining a central user interface template ensuring prototypes can be quickly iterated on.
- Maintaining a central requirements specification document.
- Assisting with planning and clarification of requirements with development teams.
- Understanding of principles
Requirements:
- 3+ years’ experience in UI and UX Design
- Fluent in Adobe vector design tools
- Specific experience in Adobe XD (Experience design) advantageous.
- Proficient writing skills
Desired Skills:
- UI
- UX
- Design
- Adobe XD
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years UX / GUI Design