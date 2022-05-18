Application Engineers – Java/Test/Microsoft/DevOps – Gauteng Johannesburg North

May 18, 2022

Calling all Applications Services experts. Are you involved in Microsoft/Java/Test Automation/DevOps? Are you Dutch speaking? If you’re not Dutch speaking would you like to let us upskill you? Then submit your details now!!

  • Entry-level to Executive;

  • Java Developers;

  • Microsoft;

  • Test Automation;

  • DevOps

  • Data Analysts (MIS);

  • Systems Analysts;

  • Quality Process Automation;

  • Management Information System Specialists;

  • Appfactory – Mentor.

