Application Engineers – Java/Test/Microsoft/DevOps – Gauteng Johannesburg North
May 18, 2022
Calling all Applications Services experts. Are you involved in Microsoft/Java/Test Automation/DevOps? Are you Dutch speaking? If you’re not Dutch speaking would you like to let us upskill you? Then submit your details now!!
Entry-level to Executive;
Java Developers;
Microsoft;
Test Automation;
DevOps
Data Analysts (MIS);
Systems Analysts;
Quality Process Automation;
Management Information System Specialists;
Appfactory – Mentor.
only shortlisted candidates will be contacted
Desired Skills:
- java
- microsoft
- test
- devops
