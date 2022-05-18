Back-end Software Engineer – Gauteng Sunninghill

A well-established company is recruiting for a

BACK-END SOFTWARE ENGINEER

SUNNINGHILL

Purpose of the role:

An exhilarating challenge for a Back-end Software Engineer is available at an organisation to work with a global remote team located in the UK, San Francisco and South Africa.

We are looking for a Back-end Software Engineer with a difference who is ready to take on an adventure in creating the healthcare industry’s most cutting-edge software products.

What you will be doing?

Produce high quality software that is well-designed,

Design solutions to which are innovative, scalable with exceptional performance.

Collaborate with team members to come up with the best solutions for the product design.

Work in an environment which will give you the freedom to learn, grow and explore.

Work with a team that will value your insights and unique abilities

Requirements:

10+ work experience on server-side applications specifically around building API’s and data processing

Computer Science Degree

Experience in the following

Python development (5yrs)

SqlAlchemy (2yrs)

Flask (1yr)

Microservices (2yr)

Cloud experience

Kafka (1yr)

gRPC nice to have

Postgres

Linux

Demonstrated problem solving aptitude, including working with others to reach sustainable solutions.

Unstoppable curiosity and drive to work with the best technologies and solutions.

Innovative at the core and ability to learn new coding languages as needed.

Desired Skills:

back-end

back end

python

Learn more/Apply for this position