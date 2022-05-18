Back-end Software Engineer – Gauteng Sunninghill

May 18, 2022

A well-established company is recruiting for a
BACK-END SOFTWARE ENGINEER
SUNNINGHILL

Purpose of the role:
An exhilarating challenge for a Back-end Software Engineer is available at an organisation to work with a global remote team located in the UK, San Francisco and South Africa.

We are looking for a Back-end Software Engineer with a difference who is ready to take on an adventure in creating the healthcare industry’s most cutting-edge software products.

What you will be doing?

  • Produce high quality software that is well-designed,
  • Design solutions to which are innovative, scalable with exceptional performance.
  • Collaborate with team members to come up with the best solutions for the product design.
  • Work in an environment which will give you the freedom to learn, grow and explore.
  • Work with a team that will value your insights and unique abilities

Requirements:

  • 10+ work experience on server-side applications specifically around building API’s and data processing
  • Computer Science Degree
  • Experience in the following
  • Python development (5yrs)
  • SqlAlchemy (2yrs)
  • Flask (1yr)
  • Microservices (2yr)
  • Cloud experience
  • Kafka (1yr)
  • gRPC nice to have
  • Postgres
  • Linux
  • Demonstrated problem solving aptitude, including working with others to reach sustainable solutions.
  • Unstoppable curiosity and drive to work with the best technologies and solutions.
  • Innovative at the core and ability to learn new coding languages as needed.

Desired Skills:

  • back-end
  • back end
  • python

