Broadcom solutions accelerate client value on new z16 mainframe

CA Southern Africa, the sub-Saharan representative of Broadcom, has announced the global technology leader’s expansion of opportunities for organisations to acquire greater value from the company’s advanced AI, security, and hybrid cloud solutions with “Day One” support for IBM’s new z16.

“Our strategic investments position clients to exploit the z16 along with advances in AI, cybersecurity, cloud integration and agility,” says Greg Lotko, senior vice-president and GM: mainframe software division at Broadcom. “We’re providing support for the new platform across our software portfolio. What distinguishes Broadcom is our deep investment in technology and how we work side-by-side in partnership with our clients to overcome their unique challenges and create new opportunities.”

Johan Bosch, executive director for iOCO Infrastructure Services, says: “Nothing can match the transaction performance of a mainframe, and the way that we manage the platform using Broadcom technology is a real differentiator for us. We can deliver our services at 25 percent of the cost when measured against standalone banking environments. Having Broadcom as a partner really allows us to deliver unique innovation.”

As a member of the z16 Early Ship Program, Broadcom collaborated with IBM to ensure clients can capitalise on the full range of our mainframe software solutions on the new platform to drive progress toward their innovation and business goals. Areas where clients can extend strategic value from Broadcom include:

* Applying AI and automation for operational resiliency – Using algorithms fine-tuned for the mainframe Broadcom solutions reduce manual efforts by 40 percent, identify root causes 5x faster, and predict problems before they occur to keep operations up and running smoothly.

* Establishing holistic security to protect against cyber threats – Broadcom’s Mainframe security and compliance solutions take a layered approach beyond encryption to protect business-critical data and simplify compliance processes.

Embracing an “Open-First” approach to integrate mainframe as part of their hybrid cloud – Broadcom enables integrations between open software and our solutions, allowing for choice of tooling across teams, and making the experience of integrating and working with the mainframe just like any other platform or cloud.

Leveraging tailored partnership programs that go “Beyond Code” to address unique needs – These “Beyond Code” programs provide value to drive success for the business with the platform. Programs include Expert Change Planning, Mainframe Resource Intelligence Health Scans, Mainframe Consumption Based Licensing, and more.

Dolf Snyman, CA Southern Africa account manager, concludes: “This is an important announcement for South Africa that enhances CA Southern Africa’s value proposition to the market and offers customers maximum ROI as well as a proven roadmap to business success.”