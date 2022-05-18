Business Analyst at Bidvest Bank – Gauteng Wierda Valley

May 18, 2022

PRIMARY PURPOSE
Interpreting and documenting business requirements and providing solutions. Supporting business with daily operations in the systems environment.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS

FINANCE:

  • Analyse & Document AS-IS processes for all payment streams that go through Sybrin
  • Document TO-BE Processes for new payment Gateway
  • Document Business Requirements Sybrin (incorporating Modernisation of Payments)

CLIENT SERVICE:

  • Liaise Any enhancements or changes with Business Analysts or Project Manager.
  • Liaise with WU.
  • Daily Support for consultants/supervisors/managers/Nostro/Finsurv/card Ops/call centre.
  • Assist with hardware needed for testing.
  • Work with external stakeholders to understand and investigate feedback into the service/function/product provided.

Service Excellence:

  • Interprets business/customer requirements to provide timeous solutions
  • Responsiveness: speed of responses, reaction time, going the extra mile, turnaround time
  • Give valuable advice to customers and/or stakeholders
  • Responding to internal and external queries
  • Building good working relationships with all clients

OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE:

  • Update Cherwell
  • Request feedback
  • Testing and signoff
  • Create user manual
  • Schedule and plan rollout
  • Creating Test Cases
  • Functional, Regression and System Integration Testing
  • Logging defects and bugs on TFS
  • Ensuring that all defects are fixed and rolled out
  • Getting Sign Off from Users
  • New web reports and enhancements to web reports
  • Document Business & System Rules that govern Sybrin
  • Use data modelling practices to analyse findings and create suggestions for strategic and operational

Process design:

  • Design appropriate processes to support business operations
  • Re-engineer existing processes to be more efficient
  • Ensure consistent user experience in systems responsible for.
  • Periodic review of functionality

System Enhancements:

  • System bug fixes
  • Research and development
  • Troubleshooting and R&D
  • Fault finding and investigation
  • Data imports are up-to-date
  • Resolution

Effective Administration:

  • Providing Business reports to internal and external clients
  • Cost saving in terms of time
  • Reports created efficiently and on time

ADMINISTRATION:

  • Assist System Admin with troubleshooting
  • Respond to emails
  • Data extracts
  • Replacement and New Server testing

LEARNING AND GROWTH

Contribution to teamwork in Department:

  • Contribution to making the department a great place to work
  • Contribution to teamwork (level of teamwork, accountability, delivery, quality and speed of information shared, contribution to efficiency and effectiveness of area)
  • Effort to forge and maintain quality inter-personal relationships
  • Take accountability for the achievement of operational objectives within own area of control
  • Support and drive the business’ core values
  • Maintain a positive attitude and drive
  • Promote harmony and teamwork
  • Promote the sharing of knowledge
  • Show willingness to help others
  • Manage one’s own emotions (i.e. handling stress in a manner that does not disrupt the team effectiveness)
  • Open to feedback and constructive criticism of performance
  • Actively coach, train and empower internal and external team members to create an understanding of skills and specialties
  • Close connection is required and important between the individuals occupying the role
  • Close interaction between all members of IT and Business to ensure that requests are dealt with correctly and efficiently.

Personal and intellectual capital development:

  • Take ownership for driving own career development
  • Preparation and signing off of personal development plan
  • Achievement of objectives/milestones set out in the development plan
  • Development of knowledge base and intellectual property
  • In order to enhance performance and for better understanding of the nature of the jo, internal training would be insightful, whilst external training would be valuable (noted but not necessarily measured)
  • Ensuring interface procedures and run off-site by shadowing manager
  • Personal development and research required in order to enhance performance in the role such as managerial and SQL training courses

REQUIREMENTS
Qualifications

  • Grade 12
  • Certificate

Experience

  • 2-3 years’ experience

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities Required

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analyst
  • Business analysis
  • Microsoft SQL
  • CRM
  • k2
  • software design
  • development

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Business Analysis

Learn more/Apply for this position