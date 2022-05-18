Business Analyst Functional Lead – Gauteng Sandown

May 18, 2022

JOB OVERVIEW/ROLE PURPOSE

  • Interpreting and translating business requirements and perspective into a technical solution and ensure it collectively provides a cohesive whole for the business.
  • Responsibilities of functional lead:
  • Backlog preparation
  • Ongoing structuring of backlog to make effective use of development capacity
  • UX, BA and Dev involvement
  • Owner of stories being ready – review and enhance stories
  • Write own stories
  • Removal of requirement blockers
  • Drive solutioning
  • Drive volume to ensure project can finish on time
  • Process for changes and recording of these
  • Management of scope
  • Minimise implementation risk
  • Relationship management with the product owner
  • Enable the business analysts
  • Define core frameworks that support the system
  • Audit
  • Workflow
  • Enablement of UX frameworks

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Qualifications

  • Grade 12
  • Business Analysis National Certificate
  • Agile Certification

Experience & Skills

  • 10 years’ experience in a Business Analyst role
  • Good understanding and experience of IT terminology and processes
  • Experience with any of the following highly desirable/required:
  • Experienced Microsoft SQL Query skills
  • Microsoft TFS proficiency
  • MS Office Suite (Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Visio)
  • Automation Test Tools
  • Basic understanding of software design and development
  • Analytical skills for transforming defined business needs into software requirements
  • Experience of leading a business analyst or agile team

Personal Attributes

  • Good teamwork and communication skills
  • High energy level and the ability to multitask, provide input to team members and to share and disseminate information
  • Able to prioritize workloads and work with minimum supervision
  • Ability to handle multiple projects/enhancements simultaneously
  • Innovative
  • Motivated and result oriented

Key Performance Areas (KPA’s) & Key Performance Indicators (KPI’s)

FINANCE

  • Plan and conduct product council sessions with Business.
  • Ensure there is adequate staffing to complete the required analysis work.
  • Manage the onboarding/roll-off activities for business analyst resources who join or leave the team.

CUSTOMER

Service Excellence

  • Enhance communication and collaboration by involving business from the onset and keeping the involvement constant.
  • Gather requirements by managing relationships with stakeholders and facilitating those conversations.
  • Translate business needs into user stories.
  • Help design a good product roadmap.
  • Take responsibility for tracking business requirements through to business acceptance.
  • Work closely with business users and oversee coordination of UAT during sprints / releases.
  • Interprets business/customer requirements to provide timeous solutions.
  • Responsiveness: speed of responses, reaction time, going the extra mile, turnaround time.
  • Give valuable advice to customers and/or stakeholders.
  • Responding to internal and external queries.
  • Building good working relationships with all clients.
  • Respond to Helpdesk calls logged within agreed service level agreements.

OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE

  • Participate in status meetings and other leadership activities for the project or work stream.
  • Understand the requirement needs for the iteration including the responsibilities of the business analysts on the team.
  • Have influence on how requirements are gathered and documented, how it will be signed-off and shifted to other project resources like development, testing and UAT.
  • Attend daily stand-ups, iteration / sprint testing, sprint retrospectives.
  • Help the team to plan and improve their ways of working through retrospectives.
  • Work closely with the developers and testers to understand the appropriate level of detail needed by each of their teams.
  • Ensure the requirements defined are of good quality and are analysed and managed appropriately.
  • Understand the strengths and weaknesses of the team to assign work effectively and position them for success.
  • Assist to prioritize deliverables within the task list.
  • Functional testing of builds completed.

LEARNING AND GROWTH

Contribution to teamwork in Department

  • Contribution to making the department a great place to work.
  • Contribution to teamwork (level of teamwork, accountability, delivery, quality and speed of information shared, contribution to efficiency and effectiveness of area).
  • Effort to forge and maintain quality inter-personal relationships.
  • Take accountability for the achievement of operational objectives within own area of control.
  • Support and drive the business’ core values.
  • Maintain a positive attitude and drive.
  • Promote harmony and teamwork.
  • Promote the sharing of knowledge.
  • Show willingness to help others.
  • Manage one’s own emotions (i.e., handling stress in a manner that does not disrupt the team effectiveness).
  • Open to feedback and constructive criticism of performance.
  • Actively coach, train and empower internal and external team members to create an understanding of skills and specialties.
  • Close connection is required and important between the individuals occupying the role.
  • Close interaction between all members of IT and Business to ensure that requests are dealt with correctly and efficiently.

Personal and intellectual capital development

  • Take ownership for driving own career development.
  • Preparation and signing off personal development plan.
  • Achievement of objectives/milestones set out in the development plan.
  • Development of knowledge base and intellectual property.
  • Personal development and research required to enhance performance in the role.

