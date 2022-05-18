Business Analyst Functional Lead – Gauteng Sandown

JOB OVERVIEW/ROLE PURPOSE
- Interpreting and translating business requirements and perspective into a technical solution and ensure it collectively provides a cohesive whole for the business.
- Responsibilities of functional lead:
- Backlog preparation
- Ongoing structuring of backlog to make effective use of development capacity
- UX, BA and Dev involvement
- Owner of stories being ready – review and enhance stories
- Write own stories
- Removal of requirement blockers
- Drive solutioning
- Drive volume to ensure project can finish on time
- Process for changes and recording of these
- Management of scope
- Minimise implementation risk
- Relationship management with the product owner
- Enable the business analysts
- Define core frameworks that support the system
- Audit
- Workflow
- Enablement of UX frameworks
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Qualifications
- Grade 12
- Business Analysis National Certificate
- Agile Certification
Experience & Skills
- 10 years’ experience in a Business Analyst role
- Good understanding and experience of IT terminology and processes
- Experience with any of the following highly desirable/required:
- Experienced Microsoft SQL Query skills
- Microsoft TFS proficiency
- MS Office Suite (Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Visio)
- Automation Test Tools
- Basic understanding of software design and development
- Analytical skills for transforming defined business needs into software requirements
- Experience of leading a business analyst or agile team
Personal Attributes
- Good teamwork and communication skills
- High energy level and the ability to multitask, provide input to team members and to share and disseminate information
- Able to prioritize workloads and work with minimum supervision
- Ability to handle multiple projects/enhancements simultaneously
- Innovative
- Motivated and result oriented
Key Performance Areas (KPA’s) & Key Performance Indicators (KPI’s)
FINANCE
- Plan and conduct product council sessions with Business.
- Ensure there is adequate staffing to complete the required analysis work.
- Manage the onboarding/roll-off activities for business analyst resources who join or leave the team.
CUSTOMER
Service Excellence
- Enhance communication and collaboration by involving business from the onset and keeping the involvement constant.
- Gather requirements by managing relationships with stakeholders and facilitating those conversations.
- Translate business needs into user stories.
- Help design a good product roadmap.
- Take responsibility for tracking business requirements through to business acceptance.
- Work closely with business users and oversee coordination of UAT during sprints / releases.
- Interprets business/customer requirements to provide timeous solutions.
- Responsiveness: speed of responses, reaction time, going the extra mile, turnaround time.
- Give valuable advice to customers and/or stakeholders.
- Responding to internal and external queries.
- Building good working relationships with all clients.
- Respond to Helpdesk calls logged within agreed service level agreements.
OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE
- Participate in status meetings and other leadership activities for the project or work stream.
- Understand the requirement needs for the iteration including the responsibilities of the business analysts on the team.
- Have influence on how requirements are gathered and documented, how it will be signed-off and shifted to other project resources like development, testing and UAT.
- Attend daily stand-ups, iteration / sprint testing, sprint retrospectives.
- Help the team to plan and improve their ways of working through retrospectives.
- Work closely with the developers and testers to understand the appropriate level of detail needed by each of their teams.
- Ensure the requirements defined are of good quality and are analysed and managed appropriately.
- Understand the strengths and weaknesses of the team to assign work effectively and position them for success.
- Assist to prioritize deliverables within the task list.
- Functional testing of builds completed.
LEARNING AND GROWTH
Contribution to teamwork in Department
- Contribution to making the department a great place to work.
- Contribution to teamwork (level of teamwork, accountability, delivery, quality and speed of information shared, contribution to efficiency and effectiveness of area).
- Effort to forge and maintain quality inter-personal relationships.
- Take accountability for the achievement of operational objectives within own area of control.
- Support and drive the business’ core values.
- Maintain a positive attitude and drive.
- Promote harmony and teamwork.
- Promote the sharing of knowledge.
- Show willingness to help others.
- Manage one’s own emotions (i.e., handling stress in a manner that does not disrupt the team effectiveness).
- Open to feedback and constructive criticism of performance.
- Actively coach, train and empower internal and external team members to create an understanding of skills and specialties.
- Close connection is required and important between the individuals occupying the role.
- Close interaction between all members of IT and Business to ensure that requests are dealt with correctly and efficiently.
Personal and intellectual capital development
- Take ownership for driving own career development.
- Preparation and signing off personal development plan.
- Achievement of objectives/milestones set out in the development plan.
- Development of knowledge base and intellectual property.
- Personal development and research required to enhance performance in the role.
