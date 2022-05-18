Business Analyst (SAP) – Eastern Cape East London

May 18, 2022

Opportunity Available!! Our well known client, A leading International Automotive Manufacturer is looking to employ a Business Analyst (SAP) to join their dynamic team in East London.
Job Description:

  • Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation, prototyping and production

  • Willingness to handle problem and incident management – E2E

  • Demonstrated business acumen to take from design to implementation and preferably experience scaling a concept

  • Must have IT Development and Systems Knowledge

  • Experience with SAP MM/PM

  • Experience with Test Management Tools / software (e.g. SAP CBTA, HP ALM, etc.)

  • Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)

  • Experience in Data Analysis and Advanced Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite, including Word, Excel, and Outlook

  • Strong Leadership Behaviors with good People Management skills and Problem Solving Skills

  • Strong Interpersonal skills to manage relationships with a variety of partners and stakeholders

  • Must have an excellent ability to multi-task effectively working on several projects synchronously

  • Experience in rolling out initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies

  • Willingness to travel nationally and internationally

Outputs:

  • Primarily operational support for incident and problem management – from identification to solution implementation (DevOps).

  • Ability to remain calm under pressure.

  • Effectively Communicate and document topics as they arise.

  • Ability to interpret business strategy and determine innovative solutions supporting strategy implementation.

  • Design and model solutions for customer innovation and experience.

  • Perform with innovation development groups to conduct insights as well as design outputs to their work.

  • Manage and evaluate innovation pipeline assisting strategic decision-making and Go-to-Market process.

  • Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new concepts as well as strategies.

  • Design, create and execute test cases and test scripts.

  • Lead and direct different cross-functional programs and projects of varied sizes and types concurrently.

  • Manage and attain customer expectations and ensure delivery to fulfil expectations.

  • Coordinate all cross-functional activities, represent customers internally and collaborate with leaders in varied areas on allocation across projects and resource planning.

Job Requirements:

  • Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent.

  • Minimum of 3 years’ experience in IT

  • Minimum of 3-5 years’ experience in SAP S/4 HANA, SAP MM/ WM or SD module(s),

  • Knowledge of SAP Solution Manager and automated Test Suites will be advantageous,

  • Ability to debug SAP ABAP will be advantageous,

  • Knowledge of Supply Chain processes will be beneficial.

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analyst
  • SAP CBTA
  • Automated Test
  • Information Technology

