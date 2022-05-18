C# SQL (T-SQL) Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Menlyn

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Qualifications
- Tertiary education: IT Diploma or degree would be an advantage
- Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training
Experience & Skills
- Minimum 3 – 7 years’ experience in a C# Full stack Software Development role
- Minimum 3 – 7 years’ experience in the following technologies – is a MUST HAVE:
- C#
- MS SQL Database (T-SQL)
- Microservices
- Knowledge and experience on web services development is a requirement
- Ability to analyse a request for change or new development to determine how the existing functionality can be used/enhanced or to develop new functionality to meet the request
Duties
- Assess, develop, upgrade and document procedures for systems, communications environments, and application software.
- Consulting with Account Managers, Executive Head: Executive Head: Innovation, Architecture & Development, Operations Manager, and colleagues relating to maintenance, enhancements, and development of the system.
- Consulting with network administration employees to evaluate interface between hardware and software.
- Document and direct software testing including validation procedures
- Modifying existing software to correct errors to adapt it to new hardware or to upgrade interfaces and improve performances.
- Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for software applications and operating systems.
- Advise on areas that could be improved on and keep up to date with new trends in software development and technologies that can be used to benefit of the Company.
Personal Attributes
- Must have good administrative and analytical skills
- Good verbal and written communication skills
- Stress management skills
- Time management skills
- Target orientated
- Decision-making skills
- Problem solving skills
- Attention to detail and a high level of accuracy
- Focused
- Dedicated
- High level of personal integrity and ethics
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Full Stack
- Full Stack Software
- MS SQL Database
- MS SQL
- T-SQL
- Microservices
- Transact SQL
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development