CNC PROGRAMMER

CNC PROGRAMMER –

(Milling & Turning) –

East Rand, Gauteng

CNC Programmer

Grade 12 N3 or equivalent

Advanced CNC programming courses –

both Milling & Turning

Be able to measure accurately with Precision

measuring instruments

MUST be Able to write manual CNC programme for:

FANUC controls, Manual G Codes/part programming

Background in writing programs with CAD-CAM

assisted software

Experience in Inventor Cam

Knowledge of G codes

Desired Skills:

CNC

Turning

Conventional

