Commvault expands West and Central African operations with new appointment

Commvault has appointed Rasheed (Ola) Jimoh as senior director for West and Central Africa (WCA), expanding the company’s presence in this strategically important region.

Jimoh is tasked with leading Commvault’s business and operation in the WCA region.

Jimoh has over 20 years of experience in the technology space in the region. He has a deep understanding of the applicability of technology to businesses, especially regarding infrastructure, data management, and availability.

Before joining Commvault, Jimoh was the IBM systems BU executive for Central, East, West and Southern Africa. He led multidisciplinary teams across these regions to deploy and support technologies that aid the customers in achieving their business objectives.

Before IBM, he was the GM for EMC (now DellEMC) for years and country manager for Netapp in the previous three years before EMC.

“With this appointment our goal is to position Commvault as a leading data management partner of choice across WCA. Jimoh has joined us at a time where the region is poised for growth in the technology space and Jimoh’s appointment will be bringing in new opportunities and new perspective for the WCA market,” says Fady Richmany, Commvault’s regional vice-president: South Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa (SEEMEA).

“His extensive knowledge of the market and region will offer Commvault a unique insight to drive the expansion of the business and success that is vital to the growth of the business,” adds Richmany.

Jimoh holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from Lagos Business School Pan-Atlantic University and a Bachelor of Engineering from the University of Ilorin.

“My career has always centred on helping customers use technologies to achieve and accelerate their business objectives. More recently, my focus shifted towards organisations and their approach to business technologies. It has become clear that to be able to provide enterprise-grade services to your clients in the business world of today, it is not only important but, in almost all instances, critical to the business, to have robust, reliable technologies that are both mature and modern. I am looking forward to bringing these insights to my new role and demonstrating the capabilities of our Commvault solutions to our clients and helping them to protect their most critical business asset – their data,” says Jimoh.