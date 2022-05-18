Data Administrator

Well established healthcare services company is looking for a presentable and well spoken person to provide administrative support to the Operational Director and department.
Ability to work under pressure in a deadline driven environment.
Attention to detail
MUST have intermediate to advanced Excel skills (Sums/ V-Lookup, spreadsheets)
Own transport is essential
- Updating billing schedules on a monthly basis and reconciliations
- Commission tracking and generating of reports
- Client queries
- Distribution of membership cards and documentation to clients
- Database management – maintaining client records on CRM system
Desired Skills:
- Excel
- Accurate Data Entry
- Positive attitude
- Own transport
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
– Well established, independent healthcare intermediary and administration services company based in Randpark Ridge