Data Administrator

Well established healthcare services company is looking for a presentable and well spoken person to provide administrative support to the Operational Director and department.

Ability to work under pressure in a deadline driven environment.

Attention to detail

MUST have intermediate to advanced Excel skills (Sums/ V-Lookup, spreadsheets)

Own transport is essential

Updating billing schedules on a monthly basis and reconciliations

Commission tracking and generating of reports

Client queries

Distribution of membership cards and documentation to clients

Database management – maintaining client records on CRM system

Desired Skills:

Excel

Accurate Data Entry

Positive attitude

Own transport

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

– Well established, independent healthcare intermediary and administration services company based in Randpark Ridge

