Data Analyst – Gauteng Centurion

May 18, 2022

Data Analyst

  • analysing and reporting on data, providing key insights to business to enable decision making around key strategic controls.
  • Maintain databases and perform updates as necessary to ensure accuracy
  • Create business reports that provide insight into key data points
  • Communicate the results of data analysis in written and verbal form to managers

Tools

  • The ability to use and experience in Power BI and Power Automate for development and reporting purposes

Desired Skills:

  • PowerBI
  • Power Automate

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

