Data Analyst – Gauteng Centurion

Data Analyst
- analysing and reporting on data, providing key insights to business to enable decision making around key strategic controls.
- Maintain databases and perform updates as necessary to ensure accuracy
- Create business reports that provide insight into key data points
- Communicate the results of data analysis in written and verbal form to managers
Tools
- The ability to use and experience in Power BI and Power Automate for development and reporting purposes
Desired Skills:
- PowerBI
- Power Automate
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree