Data Architect at Idol Consulting Firm (PTY) Ltd

POSITION OVERVIEW:
Developing database solutions to store and retrieve company information, Installing and configuring information systems to ensure functionality and analysing structural requirements for new software and applications.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
Key Performance Areas (KPA’s) Outputs
Develop database Solutions
a) Develop enterprise-wide, integrated database solutions to store and retrieve company information
b) Optimize new and current database systems.
Database design and modelling
a) Design conceptual and logical data models and flowcharts
b) Collaborate with developers on design for optimum performance.
Data analysis
a) Building a data architecture to enable operational management and BI reporting.
Write SQL coding
a) Write Transactional SQL to create databases, update data and build ETL solutions using best practices.
Data integration and Migrate
a) Migrate data from legacy systems to new solutions
b) Develop integration patterns and practices to ensure data integrity and security
System performance
a) Improve system performance by conducting tests, troubleshooting and integrating new elements
Security and backup procedures
a) Define security and backup procedures
Project planning
a) Contribute to project planning discussions, provide status updates for development progresses.
DESIRED SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE
Minimum requirements:
- BSc in Computer Science, Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology or relevant field
- 5 + years of experience in database design, data migration and integration, data management and SQL scripting.
- Minimum of 5 years of lead experience in data warehousing.
- Proven work experience as a Data Architect, Data Scientist, Data Analyst or similar role
- In- depth understanding of database structure principles
- Knowledge of data mining and segmentation techniques
Desired Skills:
- Sql Server
- Data design and modelling
- Data warehousing
- Data analytics
- Good written and verbal communication skills
- Analytical
- Problem – solving
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Technical / Business Architecture
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree