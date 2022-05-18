Data Architect at Idol Consulting Firm (PTY) Ltd

POSITION OVERVIEW:

Developing database solutions to store and retrieve company information, Installing and configuring information systems to ensure functionality and analysing structural requirements for new software and applications.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Key Performance Areas (KPA’s) Outputs

Develop database Solutions

a) Develop enterprise-wide, integrated database solutions to store and retrieve company information

b) Optimize new and current database systems.

Database design and modelling

a) Design conceptual and logical data models and flowcharts

b) Collaborate with developers on design for optimum performance.

Data analysis

a) Building a data architecture to enable operational management and BI reporting.

Write SQL coding

a) Write Transactional SQL to create databases, update data and build ETL solutions using best practices.

Data integration and Migrate

a) Migrate data from legacy systems to new solutions

b) Develop integration patterns and practices to ensure data integrity and security

System performance

a) Improve system performance by conducting tests, troubleshooting and integrating new elements

Security and backup procedures

a) Define security and backup procedures

Project planning

a) Contribute to project planning discussions, provide status updates for development progresses.

DESIRED SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE

Minimum requirements:

BSc in Computer Science, Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology or relevant field

5 + years of experience in database design, data migration and integration, data management and SQL scripting.

Minimum of 5 years of lead experience in data warehousing.

Proven work experience as a Data Architect, Data Scientist, Data Analyst or similar role

In- depth understanding of database structure principles

Knowledge of data mining and segmentation techniques

Desired Skills:

Sql Server

Data design and modelling

Data warehousing

Data analytics

Good written and verbal communication skills

Analytical

Problem – solving

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Technical / Business Architecture

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position