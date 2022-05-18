Data Engineer at Ntice Search – Gauteng Sandton

May 18, 2022

Our Client, JD Group Limited, is looking for a Data Engineer within their Data Analytics Department based in Marlboro, Johannesburg. You will be responsible for driving, designing, and building scalable ETL systems for a big data warehouse to implement robust & trustworthy data to support high performing ML algorithms, predictive models, and support real-time data visualisation requirements across the organisation to enable self-help analytics.

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Systematic solution design of the ETL and data pipeline in line with business user specifications

    • Ensure highest data quality assurance, data accuracy and data completeness through regular and in-depth review and testing of work
    • Create easily understandable technical documentation that are kept up to date
    • Conduct data design, database architecture, metadata and repository creation activities and tasks as required by business stakeholder.
    • Translates business needs into long-term architecture solutions.
    • Define, design, and build dimensional databases.
    • Design the ETL pipelines
    • Responsible for developing data warehousing blueprints, evaluating hardware and software platforms, and integrating systems.
    • Evaluates reusability of current data for additional analyses.
    • Conducts data cleaning to rid the system of old, unused, or duplicate data.
    • Review object and data models and the metadata repository to structure the data for better management and quicker access.
    • Determine processes to ensure execution of relevant data application requirements for various business needs
    • Utilise relevant templates that outlines the requirements for each step within the data modelling journey
    • Conduct testing and quality control of databases to ensure accurate and appropriate use of data.
    • Initiate and successfully motivate improved ways of operating

  • Develop and implement ETL pipelines aligned to the approved solution design

    • Enhance and maintain our existing ETL frameworks in line with agreed design patterns and internal governance standards to improve our EDW product offering and to remain scalable
    • Implement the ETL pipeline in a timely manner
    • Utilise most accurate data source to remodel into a set of data that is understandable to the end user.
    • Understand data structures to deliver data sets that are deliver to exact requirements of end user brief
    • Ensure data is precise and is benchmarked and validated against financial records
    • Utilise consistent data sources which result in one version of the truth
    • Deliver on standard data marts that can be utilised for reporting and analysis which is well documented and understood by business users.
    • Translate Meta data into explanatory reports and visuals for easy understanding to end user.

  • Ensure data governance and data quality assurance standards are upheld

    • Facilitate an understanding of data sources to ensure governance, procedures and standards are upheld.
    • Build data quality metrics and conduct data validation testing
    • Follow the IT governance process when implementing a change to ensure governance standards and protocols are followed
    • Work close with business to understand business processes and standards to develop data quality assurance metrics
    • Build exception reports to help identify data quality problems
    • Provide feedback to business owners on identified problems to ensure quality of data is rectified.

  • Deal with customers in a customer centric manner

    • Utilise specialist knowledge to explain the data and transfer the understanding to business end user.
    • Conduct training and upskilling on new reports and or self-service analytics platforms to relevant stakeholders
    • Communication to stakeholders to keep them abreast of current developments within the function and to manage expectations.
    • Apply the standards set out in all legislation, policy and procedure that effects the customer
    • Deal effectively and timeously with customer complaints and ensure that complaints are resolved or escalated in line with agreed standards
    • Deliver services and products to the customer within the parameters of the agreed SLA
    • Recognise and celebrate customer centric behaviour within others
    • Manage colleagues and customers’ expectations and communicate appropriately within the parameters of agreed SLAs
    • Act in a customer centric manner that is in line with the service code and core ideology to meet and exceed the requirements of internal and external customer

  • Actively and consistently maintain high standards of professionalism in all aspects of personal presentation and delivery
  • Apply knowledge of the organizational systems, structures, policies, and procedures to achieve results
  • Demonstrate initiative in follow through to ensure that personal quality and productivity standards are consistently and accurately maintained
  • Provide appropriate resolution for tasks or deadlines not met
  • Support and drive the business’ core values
  • Maintain a positive attitude and respond openly to feedback
  • Take ownership for driving own career development
  • Show commitment to teamwork and a willingness to go the extra mile to achieve team objectives

Minimum Requirements:

  • 3 year IT related degree Post graduate qualification
  • 5-10 years’ experience and understanding in designing and developing data warehouses according to the Kimball methodology within a corporate environment
  • Adept at design and development of ETL processes.
  • SQL development experience essential plus either SAS data studio and/or AWS experience
  • The ability to ingest/output CSV, JSON and other flat file types and any related data sources.
  • Proficient in Python or R or willingness to learn.
  • In-depth knowledge and experience of Retail SAP architecture, implementation and operations is beneficial
  • Strong networks and knowledge of emerging trends across Data/Analytics (Big Data, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, AI)
  • Expert knowledge of complex IT environments (technical, security, business)
  • Knowledge of technology and SDLC and Agile methodology
  • Knowledge of retail industry data models, preferable
  • Advanced knowledge of compliance and IT governance
  • General SAS experience

Skills:

  • Adapting and responding to change
  • Presenting and communicating information
  • Stakeholder management
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills
  • Data Architecture, Data Modelling and Data Pipelining
  • Solutions Architecture
  • Effective self-management and teamwork
  • Personal resilience
  • Customer orientation
  • Innovative

Salary:

Market related

Working Hours and Days: Monday to Friday, 08:00 – 17:00, after hours work required from time to time

Desired Skills:

  • Kimball
  • SQL
  • SAS

